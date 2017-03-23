CNMI women’s role in economic dev’t lauded

In honor of Women’s Month, the majority shareholder of Imperial Pacific International, the largest private sector employer in the CNMI, praised women for their sacrifices and contributions to the economic development of the CNMI.

“This is a time for us to praise and pay homage to the many achievements and contributions of our women in the development of this commonwealth. Let us also reflect on our roles as mothers, sisters, and daughters and the enduring impact and influence we have in the community we live in,” said Margaret Cui Lijie in a statement.

Cui said the CNMI continues to transform and grow over the years because of the positive role of women.

“We are privileged of the love, care, and the wisdom of learning brought forth by the commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of our women. Our women continue to positively transform the lives of our community,” Cui noted. “To the women of our Commonwealth, my profound appreciation to everything that you do—for your unfathomable love, genuine care and for believing in the possibilities within everyone.”

In joining the cCommonwealth in celebrating Women’s Month, IPI has also launched its first-ever R.I.S.E. Women in History Awards. Last Friday, five women were honored for their role in the growth and development of the islands, particularly in the field of education, business, arts and culture, healthcare, and public service.