Coast Guard assists in patient transport due to heavy weather affecting Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii—The U.S. Coast Guard safely transported a pediatric patient to awaiting EMS at Maalaea Harbor, Tuesday.

The patient is reportedly in stable condition.

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a request from Maui EMS for a patient transfer at 8 p.m., Tuesday. An emergency vehicle from Maui EMS was actively transporting a pediatric patient when the vehicle was halted due to poor road conditions resulting from heavy rain and flooding.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui diverted from a nearby training mission and met the emergency vehicle at Lahaina Harbor where the patient and an EMS medic were safely brought aboard. The passengers were then transported to Maalaea Harbor for further transport by awaiting EMS to Maui Memorial Hospital.

“This evolution demonstrates the positive working relationship we have with partner agencies as well as the professionalism and adaptability of our crews,” said Chief Petty Officer Chris Florscher, command duty officer at Sector Honolulu Command Center. “The reason our crews conduct training continuously is to be able to respond with a high level of proficiency in any situation. They were able to rely on that training during this emergency evolution and help someone in need.”