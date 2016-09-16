Coast Guard assists in patient transport due to heavy weather affecting Maui

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,

HONOLULU, Hawaii—The U.S. Coast Guard safely transported a pediatric patient to awaiting EMS at Maalaea Harbor, Tuesday.

The patient is reportedly in stable condition.

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a request from Maui EMS for a patient transfer at 8 p.m., Tuesday. An emergency vehicle from Maui EMS was actively transporting a pediatric patient when the vehicle was halted due to poor road conditions resulting from heavy rain and flooding.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui diverted from a nearby training mission and met the emergency vehicle at Lahaina Harbor where the patient and an EMS medic were safely brought aboard. The passengers were then transported to Maalaea Harbor for further transport by awaiting EMS to Maui Memorial Hospital.

“This evolution demonstrates the positive working relationship we have with partner agencies as well as the professionalism and adaptability of our crews,” said Chief Petty Officer Chris Florscher, command duty officer at Sector Honolulu Command Center. “The reason our crews conduct training continuously is to be able to respond with a high level of proficiency in any situation. They were able to rely on that training during this emergency evolution and help someone in need.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ross Garcia Garcia

Related Posts

0

Firefighter completes FEMA certification

Posted On Aug 08 2016
, By

Coast Guard medevacs man from tour boat off Maui

Posted On Jun 02 2016
, By
0

EMS Softball Tournament draws 11 teams

Posted On May 17 2016
, By

Quantity horrible care at CHC

Posted On Apr 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2016, 11:16 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:18 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune