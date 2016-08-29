Coast Guard to conduct training at W-517

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. Coast Guard will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) today, Aug. 29, from 8am to 6:30pm.

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209.