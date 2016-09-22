Coast Guard and Navy to conduct training at W- 517

ASAN, Guam—The Coast Guard and Navy will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) on Sept. 22 and 23 from noon to 6pm.

The general public—especially fishermen, commercial pilots, and marine tour operators—are advised to stay clear of the areas during the date and times indicated.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00”N. All vessels are advised to remain clear of W-517 south of latitude 12° 40’ 00”N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209. (PR)