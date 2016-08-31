Coast Guard, partners to enforce security zone in Kailua Bay on Oahu

HONOLULU—Coast Guard personnel, federal, state and local law enforcement partners will enforce a temporary security zone in waters of Kailua Bay, Oahu, Hawaii beginning Tuesday and running through Friday.

The temporary security zone is necessary to ensure the safety of a distinguished visitor.

The security zone will be in effect from 4pm Aug. 30 to 11:30pm Sept. 2, 2016, unless canceled earlier by the Captain of the Port Honolulu, Capt. Michael Long.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the Honolulu Police Department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii and other federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies to conduct patrols of the area under the direction of the U.S. Secret Service.

The Coast Guard has established a temporary security zone on waters of Kailua Bay off the eastern coast of Oahu. The security zone includes all waters in Kailua Bay to the west of a line connecting two points beginning at the shoreline of Kapoho Point and thence westward at a bearing of 227 degrees T to the shoreline at the southeastern corner of Kailuana Loop in Kailua. In addition, the security zone includes the adjacent channel beginning at Kapoho Point to a point along the channel approximately 150 yards south o the N. Kalaheo Avenue Road bridge. An orange marker will be placed in the canal to indicate the perimeter of the security zone.

Under the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations 33 CFR 165.33, the temporary law prohibits any unauthorized person or vessel from entering or remaining in this security zone. Any person entering the zone without the permission of the Coast Guard captain of the port is subject to a penalty of not more than $40,000 for each violation or a criminal penalty resulting in imprisonment of not more than 25 years and a fine of not more than $250,000. Offending vessels may also be seized and held liable for any monetary assessments. (PR)