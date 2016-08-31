Coast Guard, partners to enforce security zone in Kailua Bay on Oahu

By
|
Posted on Aug 31 2016

Tag: , , ,

Coast-pix

HONOLULU—Coast Guard personnel, federal, state and local law enforcement partners will enforce a temporary security zone in waters of Kailua Bay, Oahu, Hawaii beginning Tuesday and running through Friday.

The temporary security zone is necessary to ensure the safety of a distinguished visitor.

The security zone will be in effect from 4pm Aug. 30 to 11:30pm Sept. 2, 2016, unless canceled earlier by the Captain of the Port Honolulu, Capt. Michael Long.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the Honolulu Police Department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii and other federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies to conduct patrols of the area under the direction of the U.S. Secret Service.

The Coast Guard has established a temporary security zone on waters of Kailua Bay off the eastern coast of Oahu. The security zone includes all waters in Kailua Bay to the west of a line connecting two points beginning at the shoreline of Kapoho Point and thence westward at a bearing of 227 degrees T to the shoreline at the southeastern corner of Kailuana Loop in Kailua. In addition, the security zone includes the adjacent channel beginning at Kapoho Point to a point along the channel approximately 150 yards south o the N. Kalaheo Avenue Road bridge. An orange marker will be placed in the canal to indicate the perimeter of the security zone.

Under the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations 33 CFR 165.33, the temporary law prohibits any unauthorized person or vessel from entering or remaining in this security zone. Any person entering the zone without the permission of the Coast Guard captain of the port is subject to a penalty of not more than $40,000 for each violation or a criminal penalty resulting in imprisonment of not more than 25 years and a fine of not more than $250,000. Offending vessels may also be seized and held liable for any monetary assessments. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Coast Guard rescues swimmer near Ke’ehi Lagoon in Oahu

Posted On Mar 15 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2016, 8:54 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune