Coconuts or cactus?

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , , ,

Paradise usually brings to mind coconuts, not cactus. But dry desert skies can offer a paradise for stargazers. That’s why I’m using the tailgate of an old pickup truck as a desk right now. My telescope and I are staying in a tent for the week. This puts me within 60 miles of Palm Springs, Calif.

Incidentally, a nearby stretch of desert, Joshua Tree National Park, hosts over 2 million visitors per year. That figure reflects substantial growth over the past couple of years. To put that in perspective, the CNMI tallied 479,649 visitors in fiscal year 2015, and fiscal year 2016 will be roughly the same (it ends in September).

So, yes, even this dry and craggy desert, where it easily gets over 115 degrees in the summer, is, for visitors, a paradise of sorts. I’ve seen quite a few international visitors. The stark and natural beauty is the big draw. Many are also attracted by the Old West flavor and the pioneering history of the area.

I’ve been visiting this area for many years, and I’ve noticed a virtuous cycle for tourism. As tourism has increased, a more interesting array of restaurants, cafes, and shops has resulted, which, in turn, has created more of a draw for tourists.

Unlike the CNMI’s stable climate, the desert is a land of extremes. It’s no news that summers are scorching hot, but the winters can be surprisingly cold with nights that are often below freezing.

The area is a mecca for amateur astronomers. The local desert offers some areas that are reasonably free from urban light pollution, though the halos from Palm Springs and even Las Vegas are in evidence. The dry air often offers good conditions for astronomy, and my scope sits in a field that’s about 3,000 feet above sea level. Some famous observatories are within a few hours’ drive, such as the Palomar Observatory and the Mt. Wilson Observatory. Places like Caltech and the co-located Jet Propulsion Laboratory are also within striking distance. There is, then, a large and well-established astronomy culture in the region, a culture that encompasses professionals, academics, and amateurs.

Many of the amateurs have small but sophisticated observatories for astrophotography. This is a realm where the technology boom has really asserted itself. The telescopes are guided by computers, and their camera elements have special coolers to pull the temperatures down by 20 degrees C below ambient, thus reducing the amount of visual “noise” in the images. Well, that’s what I overhear, at least. I don’t understand any of it. I’m hopeless with even a simple camera, so astrophotography is way out of my league.

The big buzz in mainland astronomy is the upcoming Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. For reasons of cosmic geometry this event will be visible in portions of several states strung along a band that runs from Oregon to South Carolina. If it’s going to be visible outside of the mainland, I haven’t heard any details. Anyway, although the event is almost one year away, some mainland hotel rooms are reportedly filling up. I know several people who have already put in for vacation time, reserved rooms, and are planning excursions.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon gets between the earth and the sun and the moon completely covers the sun. It doesn’t become as dark as night, but it still dims things down a lot. Well, that’s what I’ve been told. I’ve never seen one. Some enthusiasts take photos of such events, and there’s much discussion about using the right techniques to capture the action. People travel across the world to do this stuff.

One of my pals, recently retired, is using the total eclipse as an excuse to spend a year doing wandering astronomy. He is buying a new van which he’ll convert into a camper. Then he’ll drive across the country basically goofing off and looking at the heavens.

As for my tent, I’m up most of the night, but the daytime is too hot to really allow for a long stretch of sleep. This is, for sure, a coffee-fueled mission. I’ve heard nothing of the outside world’s affairs, events, or worries, and that’s just fine with me; I sure could get used to this sort of peace and quiet, and tent dwelling has much to recommend it.

I haven’t seen anything particularly novel in my telescope during this trip, but I have, instead, been getting reacquainted with some familiar sights.

Anyway, with 2 million visitors in the area annually, it can be called popular, if not paradise. There’s room in life for coconuts as well as cactus, and, thankfully, we don’t have to just choose one or the other.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ed Stephens Jr. | Special to the Saipan Tribune
Visit Ed Stephens Jr. at EdStephensJr.com. His column runs every Friday.

Related Posts

Palacios wants Aldan to talk to Torres

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By
0

‘Close to 4K workers to be displaced next fiscal year’

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By

Corruption ‘No Mas!’

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By

Congressional hearing on NMI economic, labor issues set for next week

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2016, 9:07 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune