Comets, GSM share SBL lead

By
|
Posted on Mar 02 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Comets’ Lorenzo Sebaklim does pitching drills before their game against the D-9ers in the 2017 Saipan Baseball League last Tuesday at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Comets and Go See Mark are in a tie for the early lead in the 2017 Saipan Baseball League.

The Comets outclassed the D-9ers, 5-3, in last Tuesday’s game at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield to improve their record to 2-0, the same mark GSM holds following a 10-0 rout of the BSI Aces last Friday.

Frank Nakamura scored three RBIs in the Comets’ victory against the D-9ers, making an RBI triple at the bottom of the third inning and a two-run single in the seventh. He was 2-for-4 at bat.

Lorenzo Sebaklim hit 3-for-4, had two singles and one double, and tallied two runs. He also pitched in no relief and recorded 15 strikeouts.

The Comets’ victory over the D-9ers came less than a week after the former won their debut game against the Blue Jays, 8-2, last Thursday.

Nakamura was the pitcher for the Comets and he did a good job, fanning out 12 batters, while giving up only one earned run. Nakamura struck out the Blue Jays’ first three batters in the sixth and eighth inning and with him on the mound, their opponents only reached home plate in the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays’ two runs at the top of the fourth cut the Comets’ lead to one, 2-3, before a five-run bottom of the seventh gave the eventual leaders cushion going into the last two innings.

In other results, GSM went for the kill early, scoring nine runs in the second inning for the 10-run mercy rule victory over the BSI Aces (1-1).

Anthony Tenorio had a two-run double, Tyrone Omar hit a two-run triple, and John Taitano, Jesse Brel, and Pat Alepuyo each hit an RBI single in the second-inning surge, while Pete Tomokane’s single in the fifth drove Brel home for GSM’s last run.

The BSI Aces, who stunned defending champions Chalan Kanoa Bears during the league’s opening game, had several chances to avert a shutdown, however they were frustrated by GSM’s defense each time. The BSI Aces had the best opportunity to score at the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded, however Tenorio caught a fly ball from Luis Iguel at centerfield for the third out.

Meanwhile, the Falcons soared past Titanium in last Monday’s game, 21-9.

Greg Iskawa was only 2-for-4, but scored four RBIs and two runs. Giovanni Mira went 3-for-4 and logged three RBIs and one run, while Ian Norita hit 4-for-6 and registered two runs and two RBIs. A.J. Evangelista was only 2-for-4 at the plate, but had the most runs with four.

The Falcons, who were up by just three after eight complete innings, 12-9, saved the best for last, firing nine runs at the top of the ninth. Their defense then held Titanium to a 1-2-3 inning at the bottom of the ninth and the Falcons managed to bounce back from their debut loss against the D-9ers (7-5) last week.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

Acting DOC chief: Prison needs realignment

Posted On Mar 01 2017
, By
0

GSM, D-9ers win season debuts

Posted On Feb 24 2017
, By
3

Armed man robs Dandan store

Posted On Feb 22 2017
, By
0

BSI Aces take SBL opener

Posted On Feb 22 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2017

Posted On Mar 02 2017

Community Briefs - March 1, 2017

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Community Briefs - February 28, 2017

Posted On Feb 28 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Bordallo nominates Guam students to military academies

Posted On Mar 01 2017

IT&E donates $3,500 to NMC golf tourney

Posted On Mar 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2017, 9:41 PM
Rain
Rain
23°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:33 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune