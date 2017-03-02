Comets, GSM share SBL lead

The Comets and Go See Mark are in a tie for the early lead in the 2017 Saipan Baseball League.

The Comets outclassed the D-9ers, 5-3, in last Tuesday’s game at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield to improve their record to 2-0, the same mark GSM holds following a 10-0 rout of the BSI Aces last Friday.

Frank Nakamura scored three RBIs in the Comets’ victory against the D-9ers, making an RBI triple at the bottom of the third inning and a two-run single in the seventh. He was 2-for-4 at bat.

Lorenzo Sebaklim hit 3-for-4, had two singles and one double, and tallied two runs. He also pitched in no relief and recorded 15 strikeouts.

The Comets’ victory over the D-9ers came less than a week after the former won their debut game against the Blue Jays, 8-2, last Thursday.

Nakamura was the pitcher for the Comets and he did a good job, fanning out 12 batters, while giving up only one earned run. Nakamura struck out the Blue Jays’ first three batters in the sixth and eighth inning and with him on the mound, their opponents only reached home plate in the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays’ two runs at the top of the fourth cut the Comets’ lead to one, 2-3, before a five-run bottom of the seventh gave the eventual leaders cushion going into the last two innings.

In other results, GSM went for the kill early, scoring nine runs in the second inning for the 10-run mercy rule victory over the BSI Aces (1-1).

Anthony Tenorio had a two-run double, Tyrone Omar hit a two-run triple, and John Taitano, Jesse Brel, and Pat Alepuyo each hit an RBI single in the second-inning surge, while Pete Tomokane’s single in the fifth drove Brel home for GSM’s last run.

The BSI Aces, who stunned defending champions Chalan Kanoa Bears during the league’s opening game, had several chances to avert a shutdown, however they were frustrated by GSM’s defense each time. The BSI Aces had the best opportunity to score at the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded, however Tenorio caught a fly ball from Luis Iguel at centerfield for the third out.

Meanwhile, the Falcons soared past Titanium in last Monday’s game, 21-9.

Greg Iskawa was only 2-for-4, but scored four RBIs and two runs. Giovanni Mira went 3-for-4 and logged three RBIs and one run, while Ian Norita hit 4-for-6 and registered two runs and two RBIs. A.J. Evangelista was only 2-for-4 at the plate, but had the most runs with four.

The Falcons, who were up by just three after eight complete innings, 12-9, saved the best for last, firing nine runs at the top of the ninth. Their defense then held Titanium to a 1-2-3 inning at the bottom of the ninth and the Falcons managed to bounce back from their debut loss against the D-9ers (7-5) last week.