Commerce extends public input on project ideas for CEDS

Members of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Commission and the CNMI Department of Commerce recently held public hearings on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to gain public input on the development of the project’s ranking matrix. The matrix presented at the public hearings will be the evaluation tool that the CEDS Commission will use to evaluate and rank the various project listings submitted by various government agencies.

Commerce has allowed for public input to be submitted through a dedicated website, www.cnmiceds.com. While the window has closed to submit comments on the ranking matrix, the department is extending the deadline for the public to submit project ideas for consideration by the CEDS Commission to close on Oct. 10, 2016.

“The department, in alignment with Gov. [Ralph DLG] Torres’ directive, is taking every effort to maximize public input in this critical project. Not only are we holding public hearings but through the project’s dedicated website, it allows the general public to view meeting notes and presentations held by the CEDS Commission. More importantly, the website allows us to document all public input for inclusion in the final published report,” said Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman.

The CNMI’s CEDS is a federally funded project through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The report is intended to map out public project priorities through an objective ranking matrix evaluated by a panel of commission members. The report spans five years from the date of publication and is revised periodically. The CNMI CEDS has been in development since June of this year.

“While the project listings are primarily composed of public projects, we have added a link on the CEDS website for private citizens who would like the commission to consider other project ideas. It should be noted that as the CEDS documents is considered during the EDA funding process, privately held projects generally will not qualify for grant funding through this agency; however, we want to ensure that we do not overlook any ideas or projects,” said Rabauliman. (Office of the Governor)