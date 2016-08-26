Committing to support Heritage Month festivities

September is Cultural Heritage Month and several activities will be staged to showcase the islands’ unique culture and tradition.

In partnership with the Cultural Heritage Month Steering Committee, Best Sunshine International, Ltd.’s Corporate Social Responsibility team will assist with the various festivities planned throughout September. This is part of the company’s sustained commitment to support and strengthen the islands’ culture and tradition.

“We want to commend the CSR team of Best Sunshine for playing a key role in promoting our cultural heritage for the month of September. Understanding our way of life and teaching it to younger generations is essential to the preservation of the unique identity of the Chamorro and Carolinian people,” Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog jointly said in a statement.

“We need to continue sharing our culture everyday as a reminder of how far we’ve come together as a people,” they added.

For the next few weeks, the BSI-CSR team will be working very closely with the Cultural Heritage Month steering committee to ensure that the festivities are a representation of the Chamorro and Carolinian cultures.

“We are very excited to be a part of this celebration of our culture. It’s only the beginning. We plan to continue focusing efforts of our CSR work in preserving culture in our islands,” Best Sunshine CSR executive director Geri Dela Cruz separately said.

On Sept. 24, Best Sunshine will be providing staffing and games for this year’s CHM Family Fun Day.

Among the activities lined up include tug-of-war competition, obstacle course that incorporates traditional coconut husking, aiding the canoe race, assisting with side games, and providing perpetual trophies for these events. Special gift baskets containing local goodies will also be provided as awards for kids.

On Sept. 26-29, Best Sunshine CSR staff will also be facilitating and assisting with the CHM Fishing Competition.

The competition is divided into three segments: Talaya throwing competition, panek competition, and handline competition. The competition will be split into two age divisions: 17 years of age and below and 18 years of age and above. All those interested in learning or showcasing their skills are encouraged to join their appropriate age division.

