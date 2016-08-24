Community Briefs – Aug. 24, 2016

ACH Chuuk Association meeting on Aug. 27

The ACH Chuuk Association will hold its Charter Day Celebration on Aug 27, 9:30am at the Garapan Central Park. (PR)

VA Benefits outreach on Aug. 31

The U.S. Department of Veterans Benefits Administration (Non-health) will be conducting a Veterans Benefits Outreach this Aug. 31, 2016, from 9am to 3pm at the Saipan VA Outreach Clinic, MH II Bldg., Suite 206, Marina Heights Business Park in Garapan.

A VA Benefits counselor will be available to answer Benefits questions, and assist with the claim process.

Points of contact are Ruth Coleman at 322-0035 or Chris Duenas at 1-671-648-0090/93. (PR)

Air Force, Navy to conduct training at FDM, W-517

ASAN, Guam—The Air Force will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Aug. 24 from noon to 11pm

• Aug. 25 from 10am to 9pm

• Aug. 26 from 7:30am to 4pm

The Navy will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) Aug. 24 from noon to 10pm.

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 10-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. Farallon de Medinilla plays a special and unique role in national defense because its location provides frequent access that supports established training requirements. In addition, the air and sea space in the Farallon, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, provide sufficient room to conduct the many training profiles required to support aircrew combat readiness requirements.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209. (PR)

ARC’s Club 200 set for Oct.15

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter’s 27th Annual Club 200 is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

The event will feature a super hero theme that pays tribute to everyone in our community who helped others following Typhoon Soudelor. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Tickets include dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and a chance to win amazing door prizes.

For more information on Club 200 or how you can volunteer, contact the local Red Cross chapter at 234-3459.

The CNMI chapter was chartered on October 8, 1978. The first chairman was Gilbert C. Ada, who served for six years.

During these early years the Guam Chapter assisted the CNMI chapter in development of its services. In 1986, after a reorganization plan was implemented, a new six-member board of directors was appointed led by then senator Juan “Pan” Guerrero. Under new leadership, a chapter headquarters was set up in a war-damaged Japanese power plant near the Saipan International Airport. Currently the chapter has four paid staff members and a board of directors of 19 members.

The chapter is responsible for services on the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan as well as the Northern Islands.(PR)