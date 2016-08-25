Community Briefs – Aug. 25, 2016

Kagman cluster schools PTSA on Sept. 1

The Kagman cluster schools—Kagman Elementary School, Kagman High School, and Chacha Oceaview Middle School—will hold its PTSA meeting on Sept. 1, 5pm.

PTSA is a place where parents can get active and do something with the schools. Your partnership and involvement is highly encouraged!

All PTSA attendees get raffle tickets to win prizes the night of the meeting and for a chance to win in the big end-of-the-year raffle. The more you attend, the more chances you have to win!

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at the numbers listed below.

• KagES main office: 664-3911

• COVMS main office: 664-4100

• KHS main office: 664-3780 (PR)

COTA relocating Marianas Business Plaza

The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority would like to inform the general public that our office will be relocating to the 2nd floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (formerly Nauru Building) in Susupe starting today, Aug. 25, 2016.

For reservations, please call (670) 664-2690 or email us at cnmicallaride@gmail.com.

Thank you for understanding. (PR)

SBDC training on Rota postponed

The Small Business Development Center CNMI training scheduled today, Aug. 25, on Rota has been postponed until further notice. SBDC apologizes for the inconvenience and for the public’s continued support and understanding. (PR)