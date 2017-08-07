COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Aug. 7, 2017

SSHS new student orientation set

Saipan Southern High School will have a new student orientation today, Aug. 7, 2017, at 10am and 2pm at the school cafeteria. Parents of new students attending Saipan Southern High School can attend either session (10am or 2pm). (PR)

Kagman Elementary orientations set

Kagman Elementary School will be having a parent/student orientation for school year 2017-2018 on the following dates:

-Monday, Aug. 14, at 9am for all Kindergarten to 2nd Grade students

-Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 9am for all 3rd to 5th Grade students

In addition, the first day of instruction will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7:40am. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7am.

Guam base to test Giant Voice System today

SANTA RITA, Guam—U.S. Naval Base Guam will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system, “Giant Voice,” today, Aug. 7, starting at 3pm. Residents in surrounding areas of the GV speakers should only hear short verbal tests of the system, including warning tones. This is a monthly test that typically falls on the first Monday of each month. (PR)

Free Veterans Choice workshops this week

The office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is hosting next week a series of Veterans Choice workshops that are open to veterans, their families, and members of the public who would like to learn more about veterans’ options for healthcare through the Veterans Administration’s Choice program.

The workshops are scheduled as follows:

-Rota: Aug. 8, 2017, from 9:30am to 11:30am, NMC instructional site, Room A-1

-Tinian: Aug. 9, 2017, from 9:30am to 11:30am, Tinian Public Library

-Saipan: Aug. 10, 2017, from 5pm to 7pm, Pedro T. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and TriWest (the VA’s third-party administrator for the Choice program) will be present to share information and answer questions. (PR)

Survivors, caregivers support meeting on Aug. 10

All people facing cancer, their family members, and caregivers are invited to the next Commonwealth Cancer Association support meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, starting at 5:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Chamolinian Room. Guest speaker will be Becky Robles, NCDB director, and her presentation will on NCD Bureau Services. Joining her will be Nikki Sablan, PROA program coordinator and Joyce Songsong, breast and cervical program coordinator. (PR)