Community Briefs – August 26, 2016

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

ACH Chuuk Association meeting on Aug. 27
The ACH Chuuk Association will hold its Charter Day Celebration on Aug 27, 9:30am at the Garapan Central Park. (PR)

VA Benefits outreach on Aug. 31
The U.S. Department of Veterans Benefits Administration (Non-health) will be conducting a Veterans Benefits Outreach this Aug. 31, 2016, from 9am to 3pm at the Saipan VA Outreach Clinic, MH II Bldg., Suite 206, Marina Heights Business Park in Garapan.

A VA Benefits counselor will be available to answer Benefits questions, and assist with the claim process.

Points of contact are Ruth Coleman at 322-0035 or Chris Duenas at 1-671-648-0090/93. (PR)

Kagman cluster schools PTSA on Sept. 1
The Kagman cluster schools—Kagman Elementary School, Kagman High School, and Chacha Oceaview Middle School—will hold its PTSA meeting on Sept. 1, 5pm.

PTSA is a place where parents can get active and do something with the schools. Your partnership and involvement is highly encouraged!

All PTSA attendees get raffle tickets to win prizes the night of the meeting and for a chance to win in the big end-of-the-year raffle. The more you attend, the more chances you have to win!

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at the numbers listed below.

• KagES main office: 664-3911
• COVMS main office: 664-4100
• KHS main office: 664-3780 (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Community Briefs – Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Community Briefs – Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

VA Benefits outreach on Aug. 31

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

976 students enrolled at Hopwood Middle School

Posted On Aug 17 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 12:58 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune