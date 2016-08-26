Community Briefs – August 26, 2016

ACH Chuuk Association meeting on Aug. 27

The ACH Chuuk Association will hold its Charter Day Celebration on Aug 27, 9:30am at the Garapan Central Park. (PR)

VA Benefits outreach on Aug. 31

The U.S. Department of Veterans Benefits Administration (Non-health) will be conducting a Veterans Benefits Outreach this Aug. 31, 2016, from 9am to 3pm at the Saipan VA Outreach Clinic, MH II Bldg., Suite 206, Marina Heights Business Park in Garapan.

A VA Benefits counselor will be available to answer Benefits questions, and assist with the claim process.

Points of contact are Ruth Coleman at 322-0035 or Chris Duenas at 1-671-648-0090/93. (PR)

Kagman cluster schools PTSA on Sept. 1

The Kagman cluster schools—Kagman Elementary School, Kagman High School, and Chacha Oceaview Middle School—will hold its PTSA meeting on Sept. 1, 5pm.

PTSA is a place where parents can get active and do something with the schools. Your partnership and involvement is highly encouraged!

All PTSA attendees get raffle tickets to win prizes the night of the meeting and for a chance to win in the big end-of-the-year raffle. The more you attend, the more chances you have to win!

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at the numbers listed below.

• KagES main office: 664-3911

• COVMS main office: 664-4100

• KHS main office: 664-3780 (PR)