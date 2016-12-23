COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Dec. 23, 2016

Transfer station, landfill closed

The Lower Base Transfer Station and the Marpi Landfill facilities will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, and, again, on following Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Both, Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2016), and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2017), fall on a Sunday. When a CNMI legal holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is designated as the day of observance. (PR)

Air Force training at Warning Area 517

The U.S. Air Force will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) on Dec. 22, from 8:30am to 10pm, and on Dec. 27-29 from 8am to 11:55pm. The public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators, are advised to stay clear of the areas during the date and times indicated. (PR)

Water outages in Oleai, CK

Residents of Oleai and Chalan Kanoa will experience daily water service interruption until Dec. 23. The interruptions will be from 3am to 5am, as part of an ongoing leak detection program. For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Cop. Customer Call Center at 664-4282. (PR)

