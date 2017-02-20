COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Feb. 20, 2017

Air Force training at Farallon de Medinilla

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. military will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Feb. 21, from 10am to 3:45pm

• Feb. 22, from 10am to 3:45pm

• Feb. 24, from 10am to 3:45pm

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 12-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. (PR)

MIFICPA tax seminar on Feb. 25

The Marianas Institute of Filipino CPA’s and Accountants will be hosting their annual tax seminar on Feb. 25 at the Raraina, Aqua Resort Club, from 8am to noon. This year’s focus will be on tax updates for 2016 and 2017, changes in tax laws, tax filing requirements, and others.

David Burger, CPA, will be conducting the seminar. He is the managing partner of Burger, Comer, and Magliari.

Registration starts at 7:30am. Registration fee for members is $20. Non-members and non-accountants are also welcome for the same fee.

If you have any questions, email Angie Mamaril at angiemamaril@yahoo.com, Lois Manese at eloisa_moanese@yahoo.com, Rose Badidoy at roseann.badidoy@yahoo.com, Butch Ordas at butchordas@yahoo.com, Gloria Balila at mgmbalila@yahoo.com, Michael Anthony Jordan at mkho_22@yahoo.com or Yho Villaviencio at yhubowl300@gmail.com. (PR)

SHEFA deadline

To all new, ongoing, and returning applicants, the deadline for supporting documents for SHEFA financial assistance is Feb. 28, 2017. (PR)

Xavier entrance exam on Feb. 25

The Xavier High School entrance written exam will be administered on Feb. 25, at 8:30am at Mt. Carmel School. Interested test takers are encouraged to bring several No. 2 pencils, snacks, and water. Exam fee is $10. There are two parts to the exam (English and math). Each exam lasts one hour and 30 minutes with a 15-minute break in between. Test takers should be prepared to be on the Mt. Carmel school grounds for three hours and 30 minutes from 8am to 11:30pm. Exam starts exactly at 8:30am. Interested exam takers are encouraged to RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 23, to reserve a seat a seat. Email ialafanso@gmail.com or call 285-8768. Xavier High School is a Jesuit Catholic school. (PR)

Bodybuilding federation to host fundraiser

The Northern Marianas Bodybuilding & Physique Federation will be holding a “Party in the Park” on Feb. 25, 2017, from 6pm to 9pm, at the Garapan Central Park (Roundhouse) to raise funds for our bodybuilders to compete in local and international competitions. The cost is $20 per person.

The federation is preparing for the 3rd Annual Marianas Muscle competition to be held on March 25, 2017, and in July it will be holding the CNMI bodybuilding championships.

For tickets, contact Jeanne Rayphand at 287-9807 or email jeanneesq@yahoo.com or Karen Davis, at 789-9214. (PR)