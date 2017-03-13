COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 13, 2017

Mobile consular outreach on Saipan

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam, in coordination with Philippine honorary consul Glicerio Arago, will hold a mobile consular outreach on Saipan on March 19-22 at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Hall in Susupe.

All e-passport applications require “personal appearance”. Please wear proper attire (i.e. shirt with collar). Applicants on the list are advised to be present at the venue on the date and time indicated in the schedule.

For more information and confirmation, please call (670)233-6293 and ask for Mel Santos. (PR)

NMTI’s culinary arts class to begin

The Northern Marianas Trades Institute’s 2017 spring culinary arts class will kick off on March 21, 2017, from 4pm to 8pm. Courses are twice weekly (Tuesdays and Wednesdays for four months). There is also a mandatory orientation on March 14, 2017, at 4pm at NMTI’s Lower Base campus. NMTI’s registration process is year-round. For more information regarding this course or other courses, contact Norisa SN Camacho, registrar, at (670) 235-6684 or email nmti@pticom.com. (NMTI)

Power outage tomorrow

There will be a scheduled power interruption tomorrow, March 14, 2017, from 9am to 2pm, to de-energize the primary lines to allow Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew to safely replace two rotted primary power poles in Papago along Isa Drive. Areas to be affected: Papago along Isa Drive (Tangan Tangan Dr., Sachet Ln., Dagga Pl., Pengua Pl., Maipe Ln., Palm Tree Pl., Papago Dr., Sosugi Dr., Leet Ln., Tulip P1., Pina Dr., Chetnot P1., Ahgaga Dr., and Amot Ln.). (CUC)

Attention Filipinos in Guam, NMI, FSM, Palau, RMI

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam, would like to remind all Filipinos in its jurisdiction to always check the validity of their passports and have them renewed if they have eight months validity or less, taking into consideration the six- to eight-week timeframe a Philippine passport is delivered, to avoid inconvenience in their travels. Philippine passports should be at least six months valid when they travel abroad. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

