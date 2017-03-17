Community Briefs - March 17, 2017

Bodybuilding contest on March 25

The 3rd Annual Marianas Muscle Bodybuilding & Physique Contest will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017, starting at 3m at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. Admission is $10 per person. There will be an entry fee of $15 per competitor.

For more information about contest entry and rules, contact John Davis at 789-9211 or johnhdavisjr@gmail.com. For tickets, contract Jocelyn Itibus at 287-1232 or jocelynitibus@gmail.com; Enrico Valdez at 783-1320 or enrico_valdez@yahoo.com; Karen Davis at 789-7994 or karendavis0812@gmail.com; Jayda Rayphand at 783-7994 or jaydarayphand@gmail.com; or Jeanne Rayphand at 287-9807 or email jeanneesq@yahoo.com. (PR)

CCA board to meet on March 21

The Commonwealth Cancer Association’s board of directors will be holding its regular meeting on March 21, 2017 at 3pm at the CCA conference room. Agenda includes reports from the president, and program updates. All board meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact the CCA at 682-0050 or email ccamarianas@gmail.com. (CCA)

NMTI’s culinary arts class to begin

The Northern Marianas Trades Institute’s 2017 spring culinary arts class will kick off on March 21, 2017, from 4pm to 8pm. Courses are twice weekly (Tuesdays and Wednesdays for four months). There is also a mandatory orientation on March 14, 2017, at 4pm at NMTI’s Lower Base campus. NMTI’s registration process is year-round. For more information regarding this course or other courses, contact Norisa SN Camacho, registrar, at (670) 235-6684 or email nmti@pticom.com. (NMTI)

Enrolment schedule at SVES

San Vicente Elementary School would like to inform its school zone parents/guardians that School Year 2017-2018 registration for new students is scheduled to begin on June 15, 2017 for first grade to fifth grade, from 9am through 3pm in the school main office. To ensure your child is placed on the roster, we encourage parents/guardians to register during the above date and times. This will assist the school with proper placement for the upcoming school year.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at tel. # 664-3981 through 84. (PR)