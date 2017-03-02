COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 2, 2017

VA town hall meeting

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is having a town hall meeting hosted by Honolulu Regional Office director Karen M. Gooden and Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System associate director Tonia J. Bagby and nurse executive Kate Hansen-Schmitt at the Kanoa Resort, Seaside Hall on March 9, 2017, from 1pm to 2:30pm.

We are encouraging all veterans, their families and any organization or individual who works with or on behalf of veterans to attend.

Point of contact is Ruth Coleman at 322-0035. (PR)

Puerto Rico Park still closed to public

For safety reasons, the CNMI government is asking the public to refrain from entering the Puerto Rico Park facility. Construction is still at its final phase; therefore, the facility is still considered closed to the public. The park will be officially opened on April 1, 2017. (PR)

Survivors, caregivers support meeting

All people facing cancer, their family members, and caregivers are invited to the next Commonwealth Cancer Association, Inc. monthly support meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2017, starting at 5:30pm at Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Chamolinian Room. Guest speaker will be Dr. Ji Kim, gastroenterologist, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., who will speak on colorectal cancer prevention and early detection. To RSVP or for more information, call the CCA at 682-0050 or email at ccamarianas@gmail.com. (CCA)