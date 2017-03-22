COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 22, 2017

SSHS report cards out today

Saipan Southern High School students and parents are being informed that report cards will be picked up in the Counseling and Records Office today, March 22, 2017, Wednesday, from 3pm to 6pm. (PR)

Scheduled power outages on March 22, 23

There will be a scheduled power interruption today, March 22, 2017, from 9am to 1pm, to de-energize the primary lines to allow Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew to replace a rotted primary power pole in China Town, to strengthen and harden the integrity of the power distribution system throughout the island.

China Town will be affected (Executive Ct., Husga Av., President St., Ruler Ct., and Governor P1.).

Another scheduled power outage will take place tomorrow, March 23, 2017, from 9am to 1:30pm to allow the CUC line crew to safely replace four wooden power poles with concrete poles along Naftan Road in Dandan.

Areas to be affected: Naftan Road, Dandan (Hawaiian Rock Quarry and Guerrero residence). (CUC)

Navy training at FDM, Warning Area 517

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. Navy will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• March 21 from noon to 5:3pm

• March 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 6pm

• March 23 from 10 a.m. to 7:30pm

• March 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:30pm

The Navy will also conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) on March 21-23 from noon to 10pm.
The public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated. (PR)

Bodybuilding contest on March 25

The 3rd Annual Marianas Muscle Bodybuilding & Physique Contest will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017, starting at 3m at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. Admission is $10 per person. There will be an entry fee of $15 per competitor.

Ursula Martin, who was expected to be present on March 25, 2017, will be unable to attend. However, the contest will still go on as scheduled.  Registration for competitors is ongoing and registration forms may be obtained from Jocelyn Itibus (287-1232 or jocelynitibus@gmail.com), Karen Davis (789-9214 or karen.davis0812@gmail.com) or Jeanne Rayphand (287-9807 or jeanneesq@yahoo.com or NMPASI office).  Admission tickets are also available. (PR)

