COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Nov. 3, 2016

Chamber meeting, board election today

The monthly meeting for November of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be held today, Thursday, instead of the usual first Wednesday of the month to accommodate the observance of All Souls Day. The November 3rd venue is Hyatt Sandcastle. Start time for the luncheon is 11:30am. The meeting portion begins at noon.

Guest speaker will be Commissioner Robert Guerrero of the Department of Public Safety. There will also be a presentation from Anthony Quenga from Bank of Guam (Guam) regarding the Google Start Up Weekend coming to Saipan this weekend.

Also, the Chamber will be electing the 2017/2018 board. There are nine total members on the Chamber board. The nominees (in alphabetical order) who will be on the ballot for 2017/2018 are: Wayne Gillespie (Kaynomi Enterprises), Donna Krum (Friends First Marketing), Kevin McCale (Docomo), Tyrell Pauling (Hyatt), Ron Smith (Angil Design), Bud White (associate member), and Alex Youn (AC Pacific – I Love Saipan). One’s membership category will determine the amount of votes allotted to one’s company. If you are unable to attend Thursday’s meeting and wish to place your vote, e-mail your selection by Wednesday at 5pm. (SCC)

Family grief support group to meet today

The Compassionate Friends of Saipan will be holding their monthly grief support meeting today, Nov. 3, from 6pm to 7:30pm, in the NMPASI conference room on Middle Road, in Gualo Rai. For more information, e-mail tcfSaipan@gmail.com or call Donna Krum (783-1900). To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their website at www.compassionatefriends.org. (TCF)

Election Day is a holiday

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, both the Lower Base transfer station and the Marpi landfill will be closed for Election Day. Pursuant to Title 1 Division 6 § 6508 of the Commonwealth Code and as stated in Public Law 12-18, Nov. 8, which is designated as Election Day, shall be a legal holiday in the Commonwealth. (PR)

Veterans Week proclamation signing

All veterans, active and reserve military members, their families, family members of those departed veterans, the local marine scouts and the public are all invited for the signing of a proclamation on Nov. 7, 2016, (Monday) at the Office of the Governor’s conference room at 10am as we celebrate the Veterans Week of Nov. 7-11, 2016. Veterans Day will be on Nov. 11, 2016, at the American Memorial Park’s court of honor at 11am. Keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. Stephen K. Curda, commanding general. (PR)

Calling all Vietnam veterans

If you were on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to July 25, 1975, you are considered a Vietnam veteran regardless of location. Meeting that was held on Oct. 28, 2016, at Veterans of Foreign Wars at 6pm will have a make-up date on Nov. 7, 2016, at the same place and same time. This meeting will discuss the upcoming Veteran’s Day ceremony, which includes the issuance of the lapel pin and other recognition. Should you have any question, call Mac Chargualaf at 285-1948 or call the Saipan’s Mayor’s Office 234-6208. (PR)

BECQ Brigade eyes Tank Beach

The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Cleanup Brigade will be picking up trash at the Tank Beach in Kagman on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at 8am. If you would like to volunteer, meet the BECQ representatives on Saturday at the Tank Beach parking lot at 8am. Volunteers will split into groups and clean until 10am and break for drinks and then continue, if needed. This month, outstanding brigade volunteers who participated in at least 10 monthly cleanups will receive a brigade cap and those who participated in at least three cleanups will receive a brigade T-shirt. For more information about volunteering, contact the BECQ office at 664-8500/1. (BECQ)

Volunteers sought for AMP’s 2nd Day of Service

The American Memorial Park is inviting the community to participate in the park’s second Day of Service on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, from 7am to 10am. Volunteers are needed to assist in a number of projects including weeding, raking, and picking up trash. Sign up outside the American Memorial Park Visitor Center. Bring a water bottle, closed-toed shoes, hat and sunscreen. To learn more about this event or other happenings at the park, contact Ranger Brooke Nevitt at 234-7207 x 2020 or email brooke_nevitt@nps.gov. (NPS)

WAP program now accepting applicants

The Department of Public Works’ Energy Division, Weatherization Assistance Program for low income residents on Saipan, Tinian and Rota is now accepting applications on a first come, first serve basis. Individuals wishing to avail of this program may obtain an application for service at the Energy Division on Capitol Hill building No. 1337 on Saipan. For Tinian and Rota, applicants can pick up applications at the Tinian or Rota Mayor’s Office or you may download applications from our website at www.cnmienergy.com. If you have any questions regarding this program, do not hesitate to contact program manager Christine Babaut or Eugene C. Borja, auditor, at 664-4481; Monday through Friday, except holidays, from 7:30am to 11:30am and from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. (PR)