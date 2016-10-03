COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 3, 2016

Chamber meeting on Wednesday

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will have its general membership meeting at Charley’s (Pacific Island Club) on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The luncheon will begin at 11:30am with the meeting commencing at noon. Gov. Ralph Torres is scheduled to speak regarding an update on the 902 talks and the employment issues facing the islands. Alex Sablan from TanHoldings will also speak on behalf of the Strategic Economic Development Council (SEDC) Workforce Subcommittee regarding a new nonprofit organization that is being formed to assist in consulting for passage of strategic legislation to ease the workforce issue. (SCC)

Veterans History Project Community Workshops

Join the Veterans History Project and help collect the firsthand stories of Marianas veterans for preservation in the Library of Congress. Sign up for a workshop with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice to learn more about the project and build your interviewing and documentation techniques. The workshop schedule is as follows: TINIAN – Oct. 4, 10am, Tinian Public Library; ROTA – Oct. 5, 10am, Northern Marianas College Instructional Site; SAIPAN – Oct. 8, 10am, American Memorial Park Visitors Center. All workshops are free and open to the public. To register or for more information, contact the Office of Congressman Kilili at 323-2647 or email Kilili@mail.house.gov.(PR)