COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 4, 2016

Half-staff on Friday to honor fire personnel

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has called upon all organizations to lower the U.S. and CNMI flags to half-staff on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in recognition of the patriotic service and dedicated efforts of fire and emergency services personnel. (PR)

Military training at Farallon de Medinilla

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. military will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Sept. 30 from 6pm to 9:30pm

• Oct. 1 from noon to 9:30pm

• Oct. 3 and 7-9 from midnight to 11:55pm

• Oct. 4 from 8am to 7pm

• Oct. 6 from 8am to 1:30pm

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 12-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. Farallon de Medinilla plays a special and unique role in national defense because its location provides frequent access that supports established training requirements. In addition, the air and sea space in the Farallon, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, provide sufficient room to conduct the many training profiles required to support aircrew combat readiness requirements. (JRM)

National speaker to address SHRM meeting on Oct. 5

The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will be holding a membership meeting on Oct. 5, 2016, from 11:30am to 2:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Giovanni’s. All members of the community are invited to attend. SHRM members are urged to come out and greet our regional director, Dianna Gould, SHRM-SCP, CAE. Currently she is the field services director for the Pacific West Region for the SHRM. Gould’s topic at the October meeting will be “Effective Workplace Communication: Promoting Success through a Culture of Trust and Belief.” The attendance fee is $20 for SHRM members and $30 for non-SHRM members. Please register with Penny Jones by e-mail at penny.jones@hyattsaipan.com or contact Penny or Lany by telephone at 323-5867 or 323-5867. Seats are limited, but still available.. (SHRM)

Chamber meeting on Wednesday

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will have its general membership meeting at Charley’s (Pacific Island Club) on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The luncheon will begin at 11:30am with the meeting commencing at noon. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is scheduled to speak regarding an update on the 902 talks and the employment issues facing the islands. Alex Sablan from Tan Holdings will also speak on behalf of the Strategic Economic Development Council (SEDC) Workforce Subcommittee regarding a new nonprofit organization that is being formed to assist in consulting for passage of strategic legislation to ease the workforce issue. (SCC)

Veterans History Project Community Workshops

Join the Veterans History Project and help collect the firsthand stories of Marianas veterans for preservation in the Library of Congress. Sign up for a workshop with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice to learn more about the project and build your interviewing and documentation techniques. The workshop schedule is as follows: TINIAN – Oct. 4, 10am, Tinian Public Library; ROTA – Oct. 5, 10am, Northern Marianas College Instructional Site; SAIPAN – Oct. 8, 10am, American Memorial Park Visitors Center. All workshops are free and open to the public. To register or for more information, contact the Office of Congressman Kilili at 323-2647 or email Kilili@mail.house.gov.(PR)

Family grief support group to meet on Oct. 6

The Compassionate Friends of Saipan will be holding their monthly grief support meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6pm to 7:30pm, in the NMPASI conference room on Middle Road, in Gualo Rai. For more information, email tcfSaipan@gmail.com or call Donna Krum (783-1900). To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their website at www.compassionatefriends.org. (PR)