COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 5, 2016

DPH Dental Clinic suspends walk-in visits

This is to inform the public that as of Sept. 26, 2016, the Public Health Dental Clinic is suspending all emergency and walk-in dental visits until after the week of Oct. 17, 2016. For further information, you can contact the Public Health Dental Clinic Office at 236-8369 or 8744. (PR)

National speaker to address SHRM meeting today

The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will be holding a membership meeting on Oct. 5, 2016, from 11:30am to 2:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Giovanni’s. All members of the community are invited to attend. SHRM members are urged to come out and greet our regional director, Dianna Gould, SHRM-SCP, CAE. Currently she is the field services director for the Pacific West Region for the SHRM. Gould’s topic at the October meeting will be “Effective Workplace Communication: Promoting Success through a Culture of Trust and Belief.” The attendance fee is $20 for SHRM members and $30 for non-SHRM members. Please register with Penny Jones by e-mail at penny.jones@hyattsaipan.com or contact Penny or Lany by telephone at 323-5867 or 323-5867. Seats are limited, but still available.. (SHRM)

Chamber meeting today

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will have its general membership meeting at Charley’s (Pacific Island Club) today, Oct. 5. The luncheon will begin at 11:30am with the meeting commencing at noon. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is scheduled to speak regarding an update on the 902 talks and the employment issues facing the islands. Alex Sablan from TanHoldings will also speak on behalf of the Strategic Economic Development Council Workforce Subcommittee regarding a new nonprofit organization that is being formed to assist in consulting for passage of strategic legislation to ease the workforce issue. (SCC)

Marianas Veterans History Project workshops

Learn how to collect and contribute the stories of Marianas veterans to the Library of Congress in workshops this week with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice of the American Folklore Society. The first workshop started yesterday on Tinian. The second workshop will be today, Oct. 5, on Rota at the NMC instructional site, from 10am to 12pm. The third workshop will be on Saipan this Saturday, Oct. 8, 10am to 12pm at the American Memorial Park Visitors Center. All workshops are free and open to the public. Register online at https://vhp-community-workshops-marianas.eventbrite.coma or contact the Office of Delegate Gregorio Sablan at 323-2647 or Kilili@mail.house.gov. (PR)

Family grief support group to meet tomorrow

The Compassionate Friends of Saipan will be holding their monthly grief support meeting tomorrow Oct. 6, from 6pm to 7:30pm, in the NMPASI conference room on Middle Road, in Gualo Rai. For more information, email tcfSaipan@gmail.com or call Donna Krum (783-1900). To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their website at www.compassionatefriends.org. (PR)

Half-staff on Friday to honor fire personnel

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has called upon all organizations to lower the U.S. and CNMI flags to half-staff on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in recognition of the patriotic service and dedicated efforts of fire and emergency services personnel. (PR)