COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 7, 2016

DPH Dental Clinic suspends walk-in visits

This is to inform the public that as of Sept. 26, 2016, the Public Health Dental Clinic is suspending all emergency and walk-in dental visits until after the week of Oct. 17, 2016. For further information, you can contact the Public Health Dental Clinic Office at 236-8369 or 8744. (PR)

Veterans History Project workshop on Saipan this Saturday

Learn how to collect and contribute the stories of Marianas veterans to the Library of Congress this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the American Memorial Park Visitors Center on Saipan. This will be the third and final session in a series of workshops held throughout the Marianas this week with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice of the American Folklore Society. The workshop is free and open to the public. Register online at https://vhp-community-workshops-marianas.eventbrite.com or contact the Office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) at 323-2647 or Kilili@mail.house.gov. (PR)

Half-staff on Friday to honor fire personnel

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has called upon all organizations to lower the U.S. and CNMI flags to half-staff on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in recognition of the patriotic service and dedicated efforts of fire and emergency services personnel. (PR)

Military training at Farallon de Medinilla

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. military will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Oct. 7-9 from midnight to 11:55pm

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated. (JRM)