COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 7, 2016

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

DPH Dental Clinic suspends walk-in visits

This is to inform the public that as of Sept. 26, 2016, the Public Health Dental Clinic is suspending all emergency and walk-in dental visits until after the week of Oct. 17, 2016. For further information, you can contact the Public Health Dental Clinic Office at 236-8369 or 8744. (PR)

Veterans History Project workshop on Saipan this Saturday 

Learn how to collect and contribute the stories of Marianas veterans to the Library of Congress this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the American Memorial Park Visitors Center on Saipan. This will be the third and final session in a series of workshops held throughout the Marianas this week with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice of the American Folklore Society. The workshop is free and open to the public. Register online at https://vhp-community-workshops-marianas.eventbrite.com or contact the Office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) at 323-2647 or Kilili@mail.house.gov.   (PR)

Half-staff on Friday to honor fire personnel

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has called upon all organizations to lower the U.S. and CNMI flags to half-staff on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in recognition of the patriotic service and dedicated efforts of fire and emergency services personnel. (PR)

Military training at Farallon de Medinilla

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. military will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Oct. 7-9 from midnight to 11:55pm

The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated. (JRM)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

OPA reminds govt employees on election activities

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By

Karidat: 30 pct. of families at shelter directly related to ‘ice’ abuse

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By
0

MVA wants to rekindle Japanese market

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By
0

BSI-CSR launches photo contest for children

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2016, 9:41 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:03 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune