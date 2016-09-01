Community Briefs – Sept. 1, 2016

Lower Base Transfer Station, Marpi Landfill closed on Monday

In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, both the Lower Base Transfer Station and the Marpi Landfill waste disposal facilities will be closed all day. (PR)

Kagman cluster schools PTSA meeting today

The Kagman cluster schools—Kagman Elementary School, Kagman High School, and Chacha Oceaview Middle School—will hold its PTSA meeting today, Sept. 1, 5pm.

PTSA is a place where parents can get active and do something with the schools. Your partnership and involvement is highly encouraged!

All PTSA attendees get raffle tickets to win prizes the night of the meeting and for a chance to win in the big end-of-the-year raffle. The more you attend, the more chances you have to win!

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at the numbers listed below.

• KagES main office: 664-3911

• COVMS main office: 664-4100

• KHS main office: 664-3780 (PR)