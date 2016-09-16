Community Briefs – Sept., 16, 2016

9 Saipan beaches red-flagged

The Division of Environmental Quality has red-flagged nine Saipan beaches and is advising the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of these locations for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified.

Affected sites DPW Channel Bridge, Puerto Rico Dump, Smling Cove Marina, American Memorial Park, Da-Ichi Drainage, Hafa Adai Hotel, Garapan Fishing Dock, CK Dist#4 Lally 4 Beach, and San Antonio Beach.

Samples collected from these locations contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria (enterococci) that exceeded the CNMI Marine Water Quality Standards. These bacteria can indicate the presence of human and animal waste in the water.

DEQ analyzes water samples collected from Saipan’s recreational beaches and storm drainage every Tuesday. For more information, contact DEQ at 664-8500. (PR)

Mobile consular outreach on Saipan postponed

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam has postponed until further notice its scheduled mobile consular outreach for September 2016 due to non-availability of travel funds.

The new schedule for mobile consular outreach on Saipan will be announced and posted on the Consulate General’s website and Facebook page. (PR)

AMP launches 2016 Every Kid in a Park program

American Memorial Park encourages all fourth graders to visit the park this year as part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

The Every Kid in a Park program is an Administration-wide effort between the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Army, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The program continues each year with the then-current group of fourth graders. After 12 years, every school-age child in America will have had an opportunity to visit their public land and waters for free, inspiring the next generation to be stewards of our nation’s shared natural and cultural heritage.

For more information, please visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow the program on Twitter @everykidinapark, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. (PR)

NMC test vouchers for A+ and N+ certification available

The Northern Marianas College-Community Development Institute (CDI) has announced that test vouchers are available for those individuals who had attended the College’s IT Bootcamp conducted earlier this summer.

The vouchers, which are for the A+ and N+ certification tests, will be emailed to those who attended the IT Bootcamp; the vouchers can also be obtained by calling the CDI office at 237-6802. The College also announced that the Pearson Vue testing center will be ready to receive appointments for test takers in late September. Please call 670-237-6802 for further questions. (PR)

ARC’s Club 200 set for Oct.15

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter’s 27th Annual Club 200 is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

The event will feature a super hero theme that pays tribute to everyone in our community who helped others following Typhoon Soudelor. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Tickets include dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and a chance to win amazing door prizes.

For more information on Club 200 or how you can volunteer, contact the local Red Cross chapter at 234-3459.

The CNMI chapter was chartered on October 8, 1978. The first chairman was Gilbert C. Ada, who served for six years. (PR)