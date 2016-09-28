Community Briefs – Sept. 28, 2016

Volunteer judges needed for the Int’l Thespian Society

The International Thespian Society will hold its first competition for this school year and volunteers are encouraged to help adjudicate the following events: Acting, musical, and technical theater such as costume design, set design, marketing, and short film. The event will be held at San Antonio Middle School on Oct. 1, 2016 and judges’ reporting time is 1pm. If you are interested in sharing your talents in evaluating our students, please send an email to: thespians@hotmail.com and a rubric will be sent to you. (PR)

OPA to conduct presentation on campaign finance, reporting

The Office of the Public Auditor will be conducting presentations on campaign finance and reporting on the islands of Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. The dates and times for each of the presentations are as follows:

– Saipan: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016

6pm-8pm

Multipurpose Center, Susupe

– Rota: Monday, Oct. 3, 2016

5pm-7pm

Northern Marianas College-Rota Campus

– Tinian: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016

1pm-3pm

Northern Marianas College-Tinian Campus

Given the statutory restrictions relating to campaign spending and reporting, all candidates and their treasurers are strongly urged to attend. (PR)

Navy, Coast Guard to conduct training at W-517

ASAN, Guam—The Navy and Coast Guard will conduct training at Warning Area 517 (W-517) on 28 from noon to 6pm.

The general public—especially fishermen, commercial pilots, and marine tour operators—are advised to stay clear of the areas during the date and times indicated.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. All vessels are advised to remain clear of W-517 south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209. (PR)

CCOPS starts membership drive

The Commonwealth Coalition of Private Schools is having a membership drive. Schools that would like to join CCOPS will need to provide the necessary paperwork for the Compliance Committee to review. The required documents are a current business license, a copy of the school’s current curriculum, and an anonymous list of current faculty assignments and their qualifications.

The coalition will also hold a meeting on Sept. 28 at 3:30pm at the Mount Carmel School faculty lounge. Current and prospective members are invited to attend.

If you would like more information about joining CCOPS, please contact the Coalition president, Galvin Deleon Guerrero at galvin.deleonguerrero@gmail.com. (PR)

AMP launches 2016 Every Kid in a Park program

American Memorial Park encourages all fourth graders to visit the park this year as part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

The Every Kid in a Park program is an Administration-wide effort between the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Army, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The program continues each year with the then-current group of fourth graders. After 12 years, every school-age child in America will have had an opportunity to visit their public land and waters for free, inspiring the next generation to be stewards of our nation’s shared natural and cultural heritage.

For more information, please visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow the program on Twitter @everykidinapark, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. (PR)