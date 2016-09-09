Community Briefs – Sept. 9, 2016

Mobile consular outreach on Saipan postponed

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam has postponed until further notice its scheduled mobile consular outreach for September 2016 due to non-availability of travel funds.

The new schedule for mobile consular outreach on Saipan will be announced and posted on the Consulate General’s website and Facebook page. (PR)

AMP launches 2016 Every Kid in a Park program

American Memorial Park encourages all fourth graders to visit the park this year as part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

The Every Kid in a Park program is an Administration-wide effort between the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Army, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The program continues each year with the then-current group of fourth graders. After 12 years, every school-age child in America will have had an opportunity to visit their public land and waters for free, inspiring the next generation to be stewards of our nation’s shared natural and cultural heritage.

For more information, please visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow the program on Twitter @everykidinapark, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. (PR)

Respicio supports child abuse statue of limitations reform bill

GUAM—Senator Rory J. Respicio yesterday issued the following statement:

“The crime of sexual abuse of children can harm and traumatize its victims for their entire lives. We not only need to combat this crime but also ensure that our laws allow victims of sexual abuse a reasonable recourse to seek redress through civil action. I fully support Senator Frank Blas Jr.’s Bill No. 326-33 (COR) to remove the statute of limitations on civil suits regarding sexual abuse of children. I am committed to working with Senator Blas to ensure that at tomorrow’s Rules meeting, this important legislation is on the agenda for next week’s legislative session.”

For more information, please contact Senator Respicio’s office at 472-7679. (PR)

NMC test vouchers for A+ and N+ certification available

The Northern Marianas College-Community Development Institute (CDI) has announced that test vouchers are available for those individuals who had attended the College’s IT Bootcamp conducted earlier this summer.

The vouchers, which are for the A+ and N+ certification tests, will be emailed to those who attended the IT Bootcamp; the vouchers can also be obtained by calling the CDI office at 237-6802. The College also announced that the Pearson Vue testing center will be ready to receive appointments for test takers in late September. Please call 670-237-6802 for further questions. (PR)

Financial conference set at Sept. 15-16

Bank of Guam, the Commonwealth Development Authority, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce are hosting a financial conference on Sept. 15 and 16, 2016.

This two-day event is aimed at strengthening the CNMI by addressing challenges and proposing suggestions for improved fiscal support of our business community. Panelists will offer their expertise and experience on key issues.

You may register for this conference by contacting the Chamber office at administrator@saipanchamber.com or by calling 670-234-7150.

Space is limited so please contact us as soon as possible. Admittance for registered attendees is free, and has been generously sponsored Bank of Guam, United Airlines, Deloitte & Touche LLP, McDonalds Saipan, and Pacific Pancakes CNMI LLC. (PR)

Navy, Air Force to conduct training at FDM

ASAN, Guam—The Air Force and Navy will conduct training at the island of Farallon de Medinilla during the following dates and times:

• Sept. 9 from 7:30am to 11pm

• Sept. 10 and 11 from 11am to 11pm

The general public—especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators—are advised to stay clear of the areas during the dates and times indicated.

The general location of the training on the island of Farallon de Medinilla will be on a 10-nautical mile radius on all quadrants. Farallon de Medinilla plays a special and unique role in national defense because its location provides frequent access that supports established training requirements. In addition, the air and sea space in the Farallon, located in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, provide sufficient room to conduct the many training profiles required to support aircrew combat readiness requirements.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209. (PR)

ARC’s Club 200 set for Oct.15

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter’s 27th Annual Club 200 is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

The event will feature a super hero theme that pays tribute to everyone in our community who helped others following Typhoon Soudelor. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Tickets include dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and a chance to win amazing door prizes.

For more information on Club 200 or how you can volunteer, contact the local Red Cross chapter at 234-3459.

The CNMI chapter was chartered on October 8, 1978. The first chairman was Gilbert C. Ada, who served for six years. (PR)