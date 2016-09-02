Community Briefs – September 2, 2016

NMC test vouchers for A+ and N+ certification available

The Northern Marianas College-Community Development Institute (CDI) has announced that test vouchers are available for those individuals who had attended the College’s IT Bootcamp conducted earlier this summer.

The vouchers, which are for the A+ and N+ certification tests, will be emailed to those who attended the IT Bootcamp; the vouchers can also be obtained by calling the CDI office at 237-6802. The College also announced that the Pearson Vue testing center will be ready to receive appointments for test takers in late September. Please call 670-237-6802 for further questions. (PR)

‘Dreams Fan Fiction’ winners on Your Humanities Half-Hour

High school students Kye Tamm and Brianna Hunter will be featured guests on this Sunday’s “Your Humanities Half-Hour” radio program.

Tamm and Hunter were the top two finishers in the recently held Dreams Fan Fiction contest which attracted entries from 15 student authors.

“Fan Fiction” is fiction about characters or settings from an original work of fiction, created by fans of that work rather than by its creator.

The contest, which organizers hope to turn into an annual event, aims to inspire young authors in the CNMI.

“Your Humanities Half-Hour,” which airs each Sunday from 2pm to 2:30pm on Power 99 is hosted by Catherine Perry Harris. (PR)

Financial conference set at Sept. 15-16

Bank of Guam, the Commonwealth Development Authority, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce are hosting a financial conference on Sept. 15 and 16, 2016.

This two-day event is aimed at strengthening the CNMI by addressing challenges and proposing suggestions for improved fiscal support of our business community. Panelists will offer their expertise and experience on key issues.

You may register for this conference by contacting the Chamber office at administrator@saipanchamber.com or by calling 670-234-7150.

Space is limited so please contact us as soon as possible. Admittance for registered attendees is free, and has been generously sponsored Bank of Guam, United Airlines, Deloitte & Touche LLP, McDonalds Saipan, and Pacific Pancakes CNMI LLC. (PR)

‘14JS’ jury selection cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “14JS” that the Jury Selection scheduled for Tuesday. Sept. 6, at 8:30am in Courtroom 220A is hereby cancelled until further notice. For further information please contact deputy clerk Daisy Mendiola at the Superior Court at 236-9769. (PR)

Lower Base Transfer Station, Marpi Landfill closed on Monday

In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, both the Lower Base Transfer Station and the Marpi Landfill waste disposal facilities will be closed all day. (PR)

Naval Base Guam to resume Trusted Traveler Program

SANTA RITA, Guam—U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) will resume its Trusted Traveler Program effective 5pm today.

The Trusted Traveler program authorizes Department of Defense (DoD) ID card holders to escort guests onto NBG.

The program was temporarily suspended for the annual Commander, Naval Installations Command anti-terrorism exercise Citadel Pacific 2016, held this week.

The program authorizes registered vehicle drivers/operators who present a valid DoD ID card to vouch for all occupants of their vehicle when entering the base. Trusted Travelers will not be permitted to vouch for visitors in another vehicle, nor will Trusted Traveler apply to personnel entering the base by means other than a vehicle.

The following ID cardholders are authorized to be Trusted Travelers:

• Uniformed service member or federal government employee with a valid Common Access Card (CAC)

• Military retiree with a valid Department of Defense (DoD) identification credential

• Dependent older than 16-years-old with a valid DoD identification credential

Contractors and vendors may not act as Trusted Travelers.

All visitors are reminded to have a valid photo ID with them at all times since 100 percent ID checks may be conducted at any time in accordance with random antiterrorism and force protection measures. The Trusted Traveler program may be suspended if force protection conditions change or at the discretion of the commanding officer. (PR)