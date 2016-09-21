Community Briefs – September 21, 2016

Military exercise on Tinian today
This is to advise the people of Tinian and the general public that the military, as part of their exercise, will be conducting ongoing training today, Sept. 21, 2016. There will be restricted access to runway Able and Baker and the Japanese Air Ops Buildings at Northfield, as well as Chulu beach on this day. (PR)

Health insurance open enrollment presentation for GovGuam employees, retirees
TAMUNING, Guam—Senator Dennis G. Rodriguez Jr., chairman of the Committee on Health, is inviting active and retired employees of the Government of Guam to participate in a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2017 GovGuam Health Insurance Open Enrollment.

Representatives from Calvo’s SelectCare, Moylan’s NetCare, and TakeCare will be on hand to present their programs and provide information for individuals who may wish to enroll in the program of their choice.

The presentation will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:30pm to 7pm in the Guam Legislature Public Hearing Room in Hagatna.

The presentation will be televised live on GTA Channel 21 and Docomo Channel 117. (PR)

Mobile consular outreach on Saipan postponed

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam has postponed until further notice its scheduled mobile consular outreach for September 2016 due to non-availability of travel funds.

The new schedule for mobile consular outreach on Saipan will be announced and posted on the Consulate General’s website and Facebook page. (PR)

AMP launches 2016 Every Kid in a Park program
American Memorial Park encourages all fourth graders to visit the park this year as part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

The Every Kid in a Park program is an Administration-wide effort between the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Army, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The program continues each year with the then-current group of fourth graders. After 12 years, every school-age child in America will have had an opportunity to visit their public land and waters for free, inspiring the next generation to be stewards of our nation’s shared natural and cultural heritage.

For more information, please visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow the program on Twitter @everykidinapark, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. (PR)

