Community Briefs – September 7, 2016

Chamber meeting today

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will hold its General Membership Meeting today, Sept. 7, at the Seaside Hall of Kanoa Resort. The Chamber has two speakers lined up.

The first speaker is Northern Marianas College interim president David Attao who will inform the membership about new programs and ongoing changes at NMC as well as the long-term goals of the college.

The second speaker will be Scott Russell from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council. He will speak regarding their objectives and events in the community.

The luncheon begins at 11:30pm and the meeting portion commences promptly at noon. Please be advised that due to the increases in luncheon costs from all GMM venues, the Chamber will be raising the luncheon fee slightly to $25/member.

UOG cancels evening classes

The University of Guam has cancelled all evening classes beginning at 5:30pm last night due to power outages affecting the campus and the surrounding area.

Classes will resume as scheduled today, Wednesday, Sept. 7.

For more information and updates, visit www.uog.edu; check the official UOG Facebook page; or follow @UOGTriton on Twitter.

NMC test vouchers for A+ and N+ certification available

The Northern Marianas College-Community Development Institute (CDI) has announced that test vouchers are available for those individuals who had attended the College’s IT Bootcamp conducted earlier this summer.

The vouchers, which are for the A+ and N+ certification tests, will be emailed to those who attended the IT Bootcamp; the vouchers can also be obtained by calling the CDI office at 237-6802. The College also announced that the Pearson Vue testing center will be ready to receive appointments for test takers in late September. Please call 670-237-6802 for further questions. (PR)

Financial conference set at Sept. 15-16

Bank of Guam, the Commonwealth Development Authority, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce are hosting a financial conference on Sept. 15 and 16, 2016.

This two-day event is aimed at strengthening the CNMI by addressing challenges and proposing suggestions for improved fiscal support of our business community. Panelists will offer their expertise and experience on key issues.

You may register for this conference by contacting the Chamber office at administrator@saipanchamber.com or by calling 670-234-7150.

Space is limited so please contact us as soon as possible. Admittance for registered attendees is free, and has been generously sponsored Bank of Guam, United Airlines, Deloitte & Touche LLP, McDonalds Saipan, and Pacific Pancakes CNMI LLC. (PR)