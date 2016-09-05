Community comes out in droves to support Green Gala

Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance’s annual fundraising party, the Green Gala, was a smashing success last Sept. 2 at the Fiesta Resort & Spa with the party having sold out tickets.

Green Gala is the annual fundraising event that is highly anticipated by the community as well local businesses. The aim of the Green Gala is to fund the various conservation efforts hosted by MINA.

Frankie Eliptico, chairperson for MINA’s board of directors, said the turnout for the event got him excited and made him look forward to the upcoming conservation programs. “I am excited about the turnout; we sold out tickets a couple days ago. There was such an overwhelming support from the community. We are so happy,” said an enthusiastic Eliptico. “We are excited that there are so many people who support MINA. More than anything, we are thankful to our sponsors, because it is their generosity that allows us to continue the Green Gala year after year. It is the most highly anticipated event of the year.”

Becky Furey, the interim executive director of MINA, shared her joy after seeing the overflowing crowd at the Green Gala. “The overwhelming support of the community, like we announced earlier, the event was sold out and just even having a soldout fundraising event is amazing,” said Furey. “Having the continuous support of community businesses, members, and even schools, makes me absolutely happy.”

MINA Project manager Kodep Ogumoro-Uludong was quick to mention that the Green Gala was a joint effort. “The Green Gala is a team effort led by our board members and are supported by staff. It is our signature fundraising event to help support our various programs and projects,” said Ogumoro-Uludong.

He also shares that despite lacking manpower, MINA gets non-monetary support from the local government and various other entities on the island.

“MINA is made up of only four full-time staff. We have various projects that we implement that also require collaboration with various partners on the island. That includes Department of Land and Natural Resources, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Marianas Visitors Authority, and more. Through these partnerships, we are able to implement projects that really address our natural resources and their conservation,” said Ogumoro-Uludong.

MINA is a non-profit organization aiming for the conservation of the natural resources of the CNMI for future generations.

For more information, or for those interested in donating, call 670-233-7333 (REEF).