Community given another opportunity to discuss medical cannabis bills

HAGÅTÑA, Guam— The final public hearing for Bill 343‑33 and Bill 344‑33 is set to be heard today, Sept. 28, 2016 at 6pm by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, the chairman on the Committee of Health.

Senator Tina Rose Muña Barnes encourages the public to come out and state their concerns and recommendation with the proposed initiative.

“These bills directly impact the health of people suffering with debilitating illnesses. It is important that we take the time to hear all issues and concerns from every impacted party including the medical doctors,” stated Barnes.

“We as policymakers have to facilitate the will of the people. Through countless public hearings, the public continues to direct the course our medical cannabis program should go. We must facilitate the implementation of the medical cannabis program,” stated Barnes.

For more information please call 472-3455/6.