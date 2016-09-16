Confessions of a news hound

Because I am retired I spend a lot of time devouring the national news—primarily the election and the candidates. But I like reading, or watching, anything controversial; the juicier the better.

Here’s an example.

For many years I have not only written about the dangers of sugar, but also about the dangers of aspartame and other artificial sweeteners (NutraSweet, Splenda, Sucralose, etc).

The artificial sweeteners are considered to be neurotoxins—that is, they adversely affect your brain and ability to think well or clearly. As a result I have cautioned readers to not drink diet beverages or anything with artificial sweeteners. As unhealthy as sugar and high fructose corn syrup are, they are still better than aspartame.

Here’s the controversy:

I recently read an article by a physician, Dr. Betty Martini, who says a couple of very interesting things. What she says is only speculation and cannot be verified. But what she wrote makes sense.

The doctor believes that Mrs. Clinton’s mental problems may have been exacerbated from many years of drinking Diet Coke, which contains aspartame. The doctor also points to Michael J. Fox, who developed Parkinson’s disease at the age of 30.

Parkinson’s is generally believed to be “an old person’s disease” so it was strange that Mr. Fox would develop debilitating symptoms at such a young age.

But then the doctor reported that Mr. Fox was not only a spokesman for Diet Pepsi, but that he drank a lot of it over the years. According to the doctor, Mr. Fox was “addicted” to Diet Pepsi.

From Dr. Martini: http://www.rense.com/general96/parkinsonsdietcoke.htm

“The structural damage in the basal areas of the brain where Parkinson Disease structural damage occurs from the dicarboxylic amino acid neuroexcitotoxins is a problem long recognized. So aspartic acid even in and by itself is a recognized source of the damage to the basal ganglia where Parkinson’s Disease degeneration occurs. As in the case with methyl alcohol the molecular structure of the aspartame molecule probably makes the aspartic acid damage from aspartame 5,000 times more potent than from free aspartic acid on a mg. per mg. basis. The brain with loss of neural tissue to produce the dopamine, a neurotransmitter necessary to let the brain circuitry function normally is no longer producing dopamine in sufficient amounts in these structures. The metabolic impact of the phenylalanine isolate from aspartame is to remarkably decrease dopamine production thus making Parkinson symptoms much worse.”

Bottom line: don’t consume anything artificially sweetened. It’s not worth it.

Another controversial topic

A favorite source for interesting topics is a guy named Jeff Rense. He has a website, rense.com, and a YouTube channel. To call his stories controversial is an understatement. Still, he sometimes has pretty convincing evidence – often in the form of photographs.

When SpaceX (a rocket ship) blew up on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral a week or so ago, it was widely covered in the mainstream news.

It was to have been a joint venture from Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and the Israeli government—some kind of powerful, new, secret satellite.

According to Rense’s report, the rocket was zapped by a UFO; and there were pictures of a sphere in the sky, going back and forth, before and after the rocket exploded.

Is this true? Maybe so. I don’t believe that Rense would photoshop (or otherwise insert) a photo of a sphere into his report. But it’s extremely interesting if true, because it suggests that an alien entity did NOT want this satellite successfully launched.

Speaking of satellites…

Another favorite news source is a British MP named Simon Parkes. In addition to a web site, he also has a YouTube channel and always has fascinating things to say.

One thing he revealed in a video is that many satellites (from the U.S., Russia, China, and other countries) are actually weapons platforms—intentionally mislabeled as “communications” satellites.

Mr. Parkes goes on to explain that these weapons platforms have three different kinds of sophisticated weaponry: nukes, plasma weapons, and something called a “kinetic tungsten missile.”

Is he correct in his assessment? He certainly sounds sincere and matter-of-fact about it.

The bottom line is pretty simple: there are things we are not supposed to know, and that the world is full of secrets.

My new hero

One recent commentator expressed the opinion that I “had an ax to grind” against the Clintons.

My response was that I have an ax to grind against anyone who lies to the FBI, to a Congressional committee and to the American people.

It was recently disclosed that Secretary of State, John Kerry, has funneled millions into his daughter’s non-profit organization. That is simply the most recent outrage; but we’ve had a long history of shady politicians. Abuse of power is nothing new in the USA nor any other country. People in power get away with plenty.

My new hero is a Republican congressman from South Carolina. His name is Harold “Trey” Gowdy.

In a variety of congressional hearings, Mr. Gowdy has made Hillary Clinton, FBI director James Comey, IRS commissioner John Koskinen, and others, sweat bullets as they testified before him.

Trey Gowdy is a bulldog who dares to question powerful, self-impressed politicians. He is unrelenting and will not put up with nonsense from any witness. He’s fantastic, and it makes my heart leap with joy every time he’s got a shifty weasel on the hotseat. As you probably know, our federal government is full of shifty weasels.

One rumor (unconfirmed) is that if Donald Trump wins the presidency in November, he will appoint Mr. Gowdy as Attorney General. Wouldn’t that be great?

Between Mr. Trump and Mr. Gowdy, they would clear out the rats’ nest of U.S. politics and send the corrupt politicians to the slammer.

However, this will probably never happen, because those in power will not allow it. Many want Trump dead; or, if he wins the election, something else will happen (such as a global financial reset) and Obama will remain in power indefinitely.

Unfortunately, the shifty weasels are in power, and it looks like we’re stuck with them for the foreseeable future. But you never know: maybe the good guys will actually prevail in November and beyond. Man I hope so.