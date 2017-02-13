Congratulations GCA January MathCourt winners

Feb 13 2017

Grace Christian Academy’s Kindergarten 5 to 8th grade mathletes won several awards from the first monthly qualifying MathCourt competition held last Jan. 28, 2017, at Koblerville Elementary School.

For the 6th to 8th grade team awards, the Jr. Eagles 1 team of GCA 8th grader Julie Quan won the bronze award. She was the only winner in her team.

The administration, faculty and staff, and parents of Grace Christian Academy are very proud of each student and would like to extend their congratulations to the following winners and everyone who participated in the CNMI-wide MathCourt competitions.

KINDER 5 – 3RD GRADE

Kindergarten
Hans Ordas, 1st place

1st Grade
Sheewoo Kim, 2nd place
Llyanna Jairah Manalang, 2nd place

2nd Grade
Justin Ma, 1st place

3rd Grade
Jung Woo Kim, 1st place
Rafael Busby, 4th place

4TH -6TH GRADE QUALIFIERS

4th Grade
Tae Young Lee
Jessica Ma
Koey Pan

5th Grade
Andrew Nunez

6th Grade
Ryan Daproza
Matthew Ernest

8th Grade
Julie Quan, Bronze Team

GCA proctors: Susan Pajarillaga, Marilyn Aldan, Jae Kwang Oh
GCA MathCourt coordinator: Susan Pajarillaga

