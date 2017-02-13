Congratulations GCA January MathCourt winners

Grace Christian Academy’s Kindergarten 5 to 8th grade mathletes won several awards from the first monthly qualifying MathCourt competition held last Jan. 28, 2017, at Koblerville Elementary School.

For the 6th to 8th grade team awards, the Jr. Eagles 1 team of GCA 8th grader Julie Quan won the bronze award. She was the only winner in her team.

The administration, faculty and staff, and parents of Grace Christian Academy are very proud of each student and would like to extend their congratulations to the following winners and everyone who participated in the CNMI-wide MathCourt competitions.

KINDER 5 – 3RD GRADE

Kindergarten

Hans Ordas, 1st place

1st Grade

Sheewoo Kim, 2nd place

Llyanna Jairah Manalang, 2nd place

2nd Grade

Justin Ma, 1st place

3rd Grade

Jung Woo Kim, 1st place

Rafael Busby, 4th place

4TH -6TH GRADE QUALIFIERS

4th Grade

Tae Young Lee

Jessica Ma

Koey Pan

5th Grade

Andrew Nunez

6th Grade

Ryan Daproza

Matthew Ernest

8th Grade

Julie Quan, Bronze Team

GCA proctors: Susan Pajarillaga, Marilyn Aldan, Jae Kwang Oh

GCA MathCourt coordinator: Susan Pajarillaga