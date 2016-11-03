Congratulations to GCA NJSDA and NSDA October winners

By
|
Posted on Nov 03 2016

Tag: , , ,
Grace Christian Academy’s National Junior Speech and Debate Association and National Speech and Debate Association competitors have their picture taken at the school campus. (Contributed Photo)

Grace Christian Academy’s 12 National Junior Speech and Debate Association and eight National Speech and Debate Association competitors won several awards in the first monthly qualifying competitions for the 6th-8th and 9th-12th grade categories last Oct. 18-19, 2016, at Saipan International School and Hopwood Middle School. These competitions encourage public and private school students to participate in and become proficient in debate, reading, public speaking, and interpretations.

Participated by different private and public schools in the CNMI, the GCA competitors bagged 10 first place awards in different events like Lincoln Douglas Debate, Extemporaneous Speech, Impromptu Speech, Duo Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, Prose Reading and Poetry Reading. The administration, faculty and staff, and parents of Grace Christian Academy would like to extend their congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated in the first NJSDA and NSDA competitions.

NJSDA (6TH-8TH GRADE)

Lincoln Douglas Debate
Na Lee Christy Lee, 1st Place

Duo Interpretation A
Soleil Lamar, 5th Place
Brandie Matsumoto, 5th Place

Duo Interpretation B
Haeun Emily Lee, 1st Place
Gayeon Angela Kim, 1st Place

Joyce Liv Francisco, 5th Place
Eun Ena Sol Kim, 5th Place

Impromptu Speech B
Brandie Matsumoto, 3rd Place

Impromptu Speech C
James Alexander Keaton, 1st Place
Soleil Lamar, 3rd Place

Impromptu Speech D
Anthony Jacob Camacho, 2nd Place
Jonathan Lee, 5th Place

Extemporaneous Speech A
James Alexander Keaton, 1st Place
Na Lee Christy Lee, 2nd Place
Anthony Jacob Camacho, 4th Place

Poetry Reading B
Haeun Emily Lee, 1st Place

Poetry Reading C
Matthew Gabriel Ernest, 2nd Place

Prose Reading B
Jonathan Lee, 1st Place

Poetry Reading C
Haeun Emily Lee, 1st Place
Soleil Lamar, 2nd Place
Brandie Matsumoto, 3rd Place

Prose Reading Masters B
Gayeon Angela Kim, 3rd Place

NSDA (9TH-12TH GRADE)

Lincoln Douglas Debate
Hyunin Harry Noh, 3rd Place

Dramatic Interpretation
Tae Yong Kim, 1st Place

Humorous Interpretation A
Kaydie Claude Aquino, 4th Place

Duo Interpretation B
Eun Kyung Alice Kim, 3rd Place
Sein Woo, 3rd Place

US Extemporaneous Speech
Hyunin Harry Noh, 2nd Place
Lanz Jabez Victoria, 4th Place
Arvin Dayao, 5th Place

International Extemporaneous Speech
Hyunin Harry Noh, 1st Place

Impromptu Speech A
Lanz Jabez Victoria, 5th Place

Impromptu Speech C
Martin Angelo Pangilinan, 1st Place
Kaydie Claude Aquino, 3rd Place

Poetry Reading A
Tae Yong Kim, 4th Place

Poetry Reading B
Sein Woo, 5th Place

Prose Reading A
Eun Kyung Alice Kim, 2nd Place

Commentary
Martin Angelo Pangilinan, 2nd Place
Arvin Dayao, 3rd Place

NJSDA/NSDA coach/coordinator: Grace Duran
Competition registrar: Esther Manzano
Judges: Pastor Connie Chandler, Laila Portuguez, Allison Burnett, Melody Woo, Minna Ito

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

