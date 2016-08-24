Congratulations and good start, Bishop!

As a Catholic Church parishioner, I would like to express my sincere congratulations to now Bishop Ryan P. Jimenez on his getting ordained. From the first step, he is oriented toward promoting harmony among the different sects of Christianity. He showed it by inviting all kinds of religious leaders of the CNMI to the ceremony. It was a pleasure to see pastors of different churches coming together. Grace Christian pastor Raymond Kinsella delivered the other denominations’ congratulations to Father Ryan and expressed readiness to partner with him.

As shepherd, he is unifying the CNMI population. Saying I am not the center, he is willing to activate people and influence society by making balanced decisions. I believe, he will use his powers to promote the best solutions to everyone’s benefit.

We are all brothers and sisters. We are for the value and dignity of the person who is created in the image and likeness of our Lord God. We have to move on based on this human-centered foundation. I salute our Bishop Ryan Jimenez for working for the future of the CNMI as a good shepherd would do.

We hope, the CNMI government and the Diocesian leadership, each in its strictly defined areas, will cooperate. Some joint units will be created to channel people’s positive contributions. We, the parishioners, are to follow him and help him do more.

All in all, the ceremony was a positive event. The ceremony was organized in a nice way and was full of solemnity. Especially, the music arrangement and the performance was of high quality. My thanks go to Father Romewell for his music composition filling the air with beauty.

Teddy Guaio

Navy Hill