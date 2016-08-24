Congratulations and good start, Bishop!

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,

As a Catholic Church parishioner, I would like to express my sincere congratulations to now Bishop Ryan P. Jimenez on his getting ordained. From the first step, he is oriented toward promoting harmony among the different sects of Christianity. He showed it by inviting all kinds of religious leaders of the CNMI to the ceremony. It was a pleasure to see pastors of different churches coming together. Grace Christian pastor Raymond Kinsella delivered the other denominations’ congratulations to Father Ryan and expressed readiness to partner with him.

As shepherd, he is unifying the CNMI population. Saying I am not the center, he is willing to activate people and influence society by making balanced decisions. I believe, he will use his powers to promote the best solutions to everyone’s benefit.

We are all brothers and sisters. We are for the value and dignity of the person who is created in the image and likeness of our Lord God. We have to move on based on this human-centered foundation. I salute our Bishop Ryan Jimenez for working for the future of the CNMI as a good shepherd would do.

We hope, the CNMI government and the Diocesian leadership, each in its strictly defined areas, will cooperate. Some joint units will be created to channel people’s positive contributions. We, the parishioners, are to follow him and help him do more.

All in all, the ceremony was a positive event. The ceremony was organized in a nice way and was full of solemnity. Especially, the music arrangement and the performance was of high quality. My thanks go to Father Romewell for his music composition filling the air with beauty.

Teddy Guaio
Navy Hill

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

New Market Tax Credit Program now available in CNMI

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ to discuss workforce issues

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

CNMI U16 team up for tough grind

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:13 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune