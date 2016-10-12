Congratulations to Green Meadow School students

Proud GMS president Mila Songcuan and teachers join winning students on Oct. 1, 2016. (Contributed Photo)

Proud GMS president Mila Songcuan and teachers join winning students on Oct. 1, 2016. (Contributed Photo)

Once again, the Falcons proved on Oct. 1, 2016, at the PGFC held at Francisco Mendiola Middle School that they are a team to reckon with. The whole GMS family and supporters are so proud of all of you. Kudos to the patient and dedicated teachers and coaches.

On behalf of the GMS administration, teachers and staff, I would like to congratulate all the PGFC participants, parents, and most especially the winners last Oct.1, 2016 held at San Antonio Middle School. Congratulations Falcons!

