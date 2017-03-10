Contempt proceedings vs Yamamoto suspended

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2017

Tag: , , ,

A federal judge has placed on hold for the moment the contempt proceedings against a Japanese investor’s failure to pay his share of custodial fees for cargo ship M/V Luta.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI designated judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said the contempt proceedings will be put on hold to give Takahisa Yamamoto the opportunity to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement between him and the vessel’s former custodian, National Maritime Services Inc., which was filed under seal.

If Yamamoto fail to fulfill the terms of the settlement, he may be subject to further contempt proceedings.

But if Yamamoto fulfills the terms of the settlement deal, he will have satisfied his obligations under the court’s Feb. 10, 2017 order, Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Yamamoto and NMS filed last week a joint motion requesting the court to suspend the contempt proceedings.

Yamamoto has agreed to enter a stipulated judgment in the amount of $167,627 in favor of NMS.

Yamamoto and NMS have reached the settlement deal regarding payment of services rendered for the custody and care of M/V Luta.

Last Feb. 22, U.S. District Court for the NMI designated judge David O. Carter ordered the immediate release of Luta to its owner, Luta Mermaid LLC, after Yamamoto reached the settlement agreement with NMS.

Following the settlement, Carter discharged the court’s previous order to show cause against Yamamoto and relieved NMS of its duties.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

NMI: A welfare state

Posted On Mar 10 2017
, By

Attention Filipinos in Guam, NMI, FSM, Palau, RMI

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

Businessman, company seek court’s default judgment vs defendants in racketeering suit

Posted On Mar 07 2017
, By

Yamamoto denies ship owners’ counterclaims for fraud, others

Posted On Mar 07 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2017, 11:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 7:28 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune