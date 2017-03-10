Contempt proceedings vs Yamamoto suspended

A federal judge has placed on hold for the moment the contempt proceedings against a Japanese investor’s failure to pay his share of custodial fees for cargo ship M/V Luta.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI designated judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said the contempt proceedings will be put on hold to give Takahisa Yamamoto the opportunity to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement between him and the vessel’s former custodian, National Maritime Services Inc., which was filed under seal.

If Yamamoto fail to fulfill the terms of the settlement, he may be subject to further contempt proceedings.

But if Yamamoto fulfills the terms of the settlement deal, he will have satisfied his obligations under the court’s Feb. 10, 2017 order, Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Yamamoto and NMS filed last week a joint motion requesting the court to suspend the contempt proceedings.

Yamamoto has agreed to enter a stipulated judgment in the amount of $167,627 in favor of NMS.

Yamamoto and NMS have reached the settlement deal regarding payment of services rendered for the custody and care of M/V Luta.

Last Feb. 22, U.S. District Court for the NMI designated judge David O. Carter ordered the immediate release of Luta to its owner, Luta Mermaid LLC, after Yamamoto reached the settlement agreement with NMS.

Following the settlement, Carter discharged the court’s previous order to show cause against Yamamoto and relieved NMS of its duties.