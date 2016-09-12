Convicted child molester ordered to appear for revocation hearing

The federal court on Friday summoned probationer Steven Romie Aguon to appear in court after he was arrested recently for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Chalan Kanoa.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered the 36-year-old Aguon to come to court on Sept. 19 at 3pm for revocation hearing of his supervised release.

Manglona issued the summons after the U.S. Probation Office requested the court to hold a hearing directing Aguon to explain why his supervised release should not be revoked.

In October 2012, Manglona sentenced Aguon to a 24-month prison term, followed by a three-year supervised release, for the offense of immigration fraud.

U.S. Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola stated in his declaration in support of petition to revoke the supervised release that last Jan. 8, a report was filed in court after Aguon admitted to using methamphetamine or “ice” on Sept. 28, 2015.

Arriola disclosed that last Feb. 8, Aguon’s probation conditions were modified to include the conversion of 100 hours of community service to a fine of $605.

Aguon’s supervised release then commenced on Sept. 26, 2014 and is set to expire on Sept. 25, 2017.

Gregory said Aguon committed violations of his probation after police arrested him last Aug. 29 over the sexual abuse of a minor boy incident.

Gregory summarized the police report pertaining to the incident that led to Aguon’s arrest.

Aguon has been in detention for failing to post $100,000 cash bail on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Police Detective Catherine B. Pangelinan stated in her report that three police officers responded to a residence in Chalan Kanoa on Aug. 28 to investigate a report about sexual abuse of a minor.

Pangelinan said the officers met a woman, who alleged that Aguon sexually abused her 10-year-old son.

Pangelinan said the boy confessed to his father that earlier that he was playing basketball at Chalan Kanoa District 3 when Aguon came and asked to follow him to his house to build a camp.

Aguon brought the boy to an abandoned vehicle parked outside his house. The defendant then sexually abused the boy inside the abandoned vehicle.

In October 2010, the Superior Court imposed a two-year prison term on Aguon for sexual abuse of a minor girl.

Aguon was also arrested and charged before for, among other cases, sexually abusing minor girls. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and served prison term over the killing of a Kosraean man in Kannat Tabla in 2001.