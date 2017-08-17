Convicted man in $850K ‘ice’ case seeks return of $1,130 cash, suitcase seized by DEA

A man who is in federal prison due to a methamphetamine or “ice” case now claims that the U.S. government refuses to return $1,130 and other items seized from him on Saipan in 2015.

Xi Huang asked the U.S. District Court for the NMI to order the return of his $1,130, and a suitcase with his clothes and wallet.

Huang is serving 15 years and eight months in prison over the shipment of methamphetamine or “ice” then worth $850,000.

Huang said the court has jurisdiction to entertain motion to return property seized by the government when there are no criminal proceedings pending against the movant.

He said Kirk F. Johns, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration assigned to DEA Saipan, arrested him on Dec. 4, 2015, for possession with intent to distribute “ice.”

During a search of his hotel room, Johns found his suitcase containing his personal property and a wallet, Huang said. He said the wallet contained $1,130 in cash. He said Johns seized the money and the suit and brought them to the DEA Office in Garapan.

Huang said he attempted to have his suitcase and money returned to him, but Johns only returned his cell phone to his brother.

Since the conclusion of his case, Huang said he has attempted to recover his property taken from his hotel room, but has been unsuccessful.

Huang pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced in August 2016.

A routine Customs inspection at the Port of Saipan of a 40-foot container from China resulted in the discovery of 4.9 lbs of “ice” hidden in three plastic bags in one of the nine 5-gallon paint containers on Dec. 2, 2015.

Joint federal and local enforcers investigated the shipment, resulting in the arrest of Huang and two co-defendants.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter

