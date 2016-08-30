IN SEPARATE CASES OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

Cop, retired US Army Reserve plead not guilty

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Rota Police Officer Melvin Maratita Manglona and retired U.S. Army Reserve Michael Barry Murphy both pleaded not guilty yesterday to separate charges that they sexually abused minor girls.

At an arraignment, Manglona, through counsel assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit, pleaded not guilty to the information charging him with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and one count of disturbing the peace.

Murphy, through counsel Janet H. King, pleaded not guilty to the information charging him with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.
Manglona, 48, and Murphy, 54, both waived reading of their constitutional rights.

Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja set a status conference for Manglona on Oct. 5 at 9am and for Murphy on Oct. 4 at 9am.

Acting chief prosecutor Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Manglona and Murphy remain under detention for failing to post $100,000 and $50,000 cash bail, respectively.

The Office of the Attorney General alleged that Manglona sexually abused a 14-year-old girl last July and Aug. 11, 2016 on Rota.

Manglona allegedly touched the girl’s private part last Aug. 1, and caused her to have suicidal thoughts from July 2016 to Aug. 11, 2016.

The girl told police that Manglona has been sexually abusing her since she was 9 years old and that the recent sexual encounter happened just last Aug. 11.

In Murphy’s case, the OAG alleged that the defendant sexually abused a 4-year-old girl last Aug. 6 on Saipan.

The OAG is planning to file separate charges against Murphy for allegedly sexually abusing the girl’s 20-year-old mother, who disclosed that the defendant also sexually abused her when she was 9 to 12 years old between 2005 and 2008.

Another woman, 26, also told police that the defendant sexually abused her when she was 9 to 14 years old at a house in Capital Hill and in a jungle in Obyan.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor gets 5 years in jail

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Probable cause found to charge retired US Army reservist

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Also recommends passage of bill allowing tax credits donation to judiciary society

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Ex-CUC crew facing charges for burglarizing lawyer’s house wants judge disqualification

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 29, 2016, 8:52 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:31 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune