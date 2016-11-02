Cornerstone Church celebrates alternative Halloween

Cornerstone Church held an alternate Halloween celebration last Monday, Oct. 31, highlighting the aspects of living, in contrast to the actual holiday that sometimes is depicted as honoring death.

The organizing of the event was the responsibility of the As Perdido church’s’ own women’s ministry.

Guests participated in an opening prayer led by pastor Femie Rey, received a special message from senior pastor Manuelito Rey, then followed it up with games hosted by different ministry groups within the church. Prizes were awarded to the winners of the competitions and food was sold on site.

Laarni Calibo, one of the coordinating members of the women’s ministry for Cornerstone, said, “Tonight we are celebrating a family fun night with our theme for this year being ‘living the good life.’ Every year we hold this family oriented event, not just for kids, but for everybody else who wishes to participate.”

“The purpose of this event is to demonstrate that we all know during Halloween, everyone is celebrating death. However, for us as a church, we have the responsibility to be the ‘light’ in this world so we counter the outside activities by holding events such as this and have members of our church dress up in costumes that promote life,” Calibo said.

Kimberly Hipolito, one of the masters of ceremony, said, “I thought that the event was not just full of fun and games, but with the Bible trivia going on, we were also learning. All in all, it’s pretty fun seeing all the people gathered here. I noticed we did not have much candy to give out but everyone seems to be enjoying the event so much that they don’t seem to mind.”

“I think it is important to have some sort of alternative Halloween because the holiday is seen as something scary, where the norm is to allow people, young and old, to dress in a sort of grotesque way, celebrating the negative aspects of being something else. What we’re doing is just as important, where it is an alternative that just celebrates living and the joys that come with it,” Hipolito said.