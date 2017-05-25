CRIMES OF THE WEEK

Robbery at Smile Poker

The NMI Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help for a robbery incident that occurred at Smile Poker located in Chalan Kanoa. Last Monday morning, May 22, 2017, at about 5:04am, the Department of Public Safety responded to an incident and found the security guard, a 62-year-old Filipino male injured on his forehead.

Police learned that the suspect described as a male, about 5’5” tall, dark skin, dark jacket with a hood, dark boots, dark mask, walked into the poker room and sat down at a machine. His hood was obstructing the mask and witnesses could not see the suspect’s face. The suspect complained to the cashier that his poker machine was broken.

The cashier exited the cashier booth and approached the suspect who turned exposing his masked face and armed with a hammer. The suspect demanded money from the cashier. The cashier took out his wallet and the suspect grabbed the wallet and ran to the entrance of the poker room. The security guard intercepted the suspect at the front door entrance but was struck on his forehead by the fleeing suspect. The suspect escaped with the cashier’s wallet containing $60 cash. The victim was transported by Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services ambulance to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. emergency room for injury to his forehead.

DPS and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.

Anyone having information about these crimes, or any other crimes, please call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272. (PR)

Rape incident in Susupe

The NMI Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help for a rape incident that occurred at a residence near the Joeten Warehouse, Susupe Village. On early Saturday morning, May 20, at 4:27am, the Department of Public Safety responded to the incident and learned that the victim, a 37-year-old local female was asleep when the suspect broke into her home, put a knife against her neck, and raped her. The victim was able to take the knife and hide it from the suspect who fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a male, light skin color, black shoulder length hair, and with a local accent. The victim was escorted immediately to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. where she was examined and released to a victim’s shelter.

