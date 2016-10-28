‘Crystal meth now sold as low as $20’

It appears that methamphetamine or “ice” is now available on Saipan for as low as $20 to $30.

CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested yesterday in Chalan Kanoa two brothers who were allegedly selling “ice” for $20 to $30.

Herman Raymond Reyes Angui, 47, and Larry Reyes Angui, 35, both jobless, were arrested on two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public or private school, and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Their bail was set at $100,000 cash each; preliminary hearing will be on Nov. 1 at 1:30pm.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Herman Angui. The court will appoint a private counsel for Larry Angui. Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

Task force officer Dee Liza S. Udui stated in her report that their “cooperating source” disclosed to them last Aug. 10 that a certain Ray and Larry are selling “ice” in Chalan Kanoa. The “cooperating source” claimed that Ray and Larry would usually sell $40 worth of “ice” to him/her.

Udui said they were able to identify Ray as Herman Raymond Angui and Larry as Larry Angui.

Udi said their “cooperating source” managed to buy “ice” from the defendants during separate controlled buy-walk operations at their residence in Chalan Kanoa last August and September.

Udui said that during a controlled buy-walk operation, their “cooperating source” managed to purchase $20 worth of “ice” from Herman Angui—about 0.33 gross grams of “ice”—last Aug. 16.

During the second operation, Udui said their “cooperating source” was able to buy $30 worth of “ice” from Herman Angui—about 0.37 gross grams of “ice”—last Aug. 26.

The task force officer said that during their controlled buy-walk operation their “cooperating source” managed to purchase $30 worth of “ice” from Larry Angui—0.36 gross grams of “ice”—last Aug. 18.

Udui said in the second operation, their “cooperating source” was able to buy $30 worth of “ice” from Larry Angui—0.40 gross grams of “ice”—last Sept. 8.