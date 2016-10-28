‘Crystal meth now sold as low as $20’

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2016

Tag: , , ,

It appears that methamphetamine or “ice” is now available on Saipan for as low as $20 to $30.

CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested yesterday in Chalan Kanoa two brothers who were allegedly selling “ice” for $20 to $30.

Herman Raymond Reyes Angui, 47, and Larry Reyes Angui, 35, both jobless, were arrested on two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public or private school, and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Their bail was set at $100,000 cash each; preliminary hearing will be on Nov. 1 at 1:30pm.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Herman Angui. The court will appoint a private counsel for Larry Angui. Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

Task force officer Dee Liza S. Udui stated in her report that their “cooperating source” disclosed to them last Aug. 10 that a certain Ray and Larry are selling “ice” in Chalan Kanoa. The “cooperating source” claimed that Ray and Larry would usually sell $40 worth of “ice” to him/her.

Udui said they were able to identify Ray as Herman Raymond Angui and Larry as Larry Angui.

Udi said their “cooperating source” managed to buy “ice” from the defendants during separate controlled buy-walk operations at their residence in Chalan Kanoa last August and September.

Udui said that during a controlled buy-walk operation, their “cooperating source” managed to purchase $20 worth of “ice” from Herman Angui—about 0.33 gross grams of “ice”—last Aug. 16.

During the second operation, Udui said their “cooperating source” was able to buy $30 worth of “ice” from Herman Angui—about 0.37 gross grams of “ice”—last Aug. 26.

The task force officer said that during their controlled buy-walk operation their “cooperating source” managed to purchase $30 worth of “ice” from Larry Angui—0.36 gross grams of “ice”—last Aug. 18.

Udui said in the second operation, their “cooperating source” was able to buy $30 worth of “ice” from Larry Angui—0.40 gross grams of “ice”—last Sept. 8.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Ex-convict, girlfriend allegedly conspired to sell ‘ice’

Posted On Oct 27 2016
, By

Smoke testing of sewer system

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By

Bureau closes 2 restaurants in Sept.

Posted On Oct 05 2016
, By

BEH closes 2 restaurants

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Life and Style

Make-A-Wish party: Black ties and zories!

Posted On Oct 25 2016

NMI Humanities Council to celebrate 25th anniversary

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘Arts for Independence’ fundraiser set

Posted On Oct 21 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Great success for Oleai Elementary School

Posted On Oct 25 2016

MCS’ 1st Quarter President's List and honor roll

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Dandan Middle School congratulates its thespians

Posted On Oct 25 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA promotes NMI at Kedrovii Dom resort opening

Posted On Oct 25 2016

House congratulates Tasi Tours

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Paseo and Garapan improvements underway

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2016, 9:51 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:12 PM
sunset: 7:50 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune