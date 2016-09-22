CSC applauds House passage of salary schedule bill

Appeals for Senate to also pass HB 19-03
By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2016

Tag: , , ,

Civil Service Commission board chair Herman HR Deleon Guerrero thanked the House of Representatives for its passage last week of House Bill 19-03, or the salary schedule bill.

“It’s a positive step forward. The House of Representative’s approval last week of House Bill 19-03, the bill initiated by the commission to establish a new salary schedule for the CNMI government’s civil service employees, is a giant next step in the approval process. With the House’s approval, it moves on to the Senate for their review and action, and then on to the governor. The commission and all civil service employees applaud the action of the House and thank its members for their foresight and support.”

“We anticipate and hope that the Senate and the governor will see the value of this bill and enact it into law,” Deleon Guerrero continued. “In a recent letter to the Senate, the commission asked the Senate for their assistance in passing the bill.”

An excerpt from this letter reads: “The Civil Service Commission is asking for the Senate’s support of House Bill 19-03. The House of Representatives recently approved this bill and it has been passed on for your consideration and action. The Civil Service Commission is asking that you act favorably regarding this Bill and pass it on to the Governor, as is, with your approval.”

“The commission initially submitted this bill as a draft to the legislature in an effort to update the current salary schedule for Commonwealth government Civil Service employees. The commission feels that approval of this bill is vital to the present and future welfare of both the government and its employees. The commission has expressed its position on more than one occasion that approval of this Bill is necessary.”

“The current salary schedule must be viewed as an embarrassment to the government. This schedule was established by Public Law 7-31 in 1991 and is outdated, with a significant portion of the schedule falling almost entirely below the current federal minimum wage for the CNMI. More steps will become unusable with each increase to the minimum wage. For reasons related to both employee welfare and the technical viability of the current statutory pay schedule, approval of this bill is a necessary step to correct this situation.”

The chairman emphasized to the Senate that House Bill 19-03 will update the compensation plan for the Commonwealth’s civil service employees. The bill will establish a new compensation plan that complies with the current and future federal CNMI minimum wage requirements and will be more economically realistic.

“The commission strongly supports the passage of House Bill 19-03,” Deleon Guerrero stated in closing. “On behalf of the Civil Service employees of the Commonwealth, it will deeply appreciate the Senate’s favorable consideration and approval of this bill.” (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

HANMI: Increasing cap needed to support economy

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

Judge awards Radich couple $101K in attorney’s fees, costs

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

A MORALIST MOCKS WITH PRAYERS

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

Muna: Funds can help CDC discover vaccine vs Zika

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2016, 9:26 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune