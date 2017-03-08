CUC board to undergo training

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board members and key managers are set to undergo financial water and wastewater management training with the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality next Tuesday at the corporation’s conference room.

CUC, which plays a crucial role in the supply and the management of water throughout the CNMI, would be trained on the financial aspect of water and wastewater management, in coordination with BECQ safe drinking water branch manager Joe Kaipat.

Glenn Barnes and Heather Himmelberger of the Environmental Finance Center Network will conduct the training. Barnes is a project director for the EFCN while Himmerlberger was a director of the Southwest Environmental Finance Center in 2013.

The training would be tackling many different topics such as short and long-term issues facing water facilities, the importance of the manager’s respective water systems, the roles and responsibilities of board members, managers, and operators in relation to water systems, efficient communication between the board and staff, and cost reduction opportunities CUC could utilize.