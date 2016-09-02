CUC: Gulick, DHS ignoring late governor’s advice on CW-1 cap ‘mind boggling’

Sirok discloses DHS’ confidential deal with CUC for 9 of its 13 affected CW-1 workers
By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. described as “mind boggling” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District 26 Director David G. Gulick and the Department of Homeland Security casually ignoring then-governor Eloy S. Inos’ comments and advice to reduce the previous year’s CNMI-only transitional workers (CW-1) permits by a nominal one or to 13,998 for the Fiscal Year 2016 cap.

CUC, through counsel James S. Sirok, pointed out that Gulick and DHS instead, under the guise of exercising its “broad discretion,” set a CW-1 cap number drastically different from Inos’ advice on July 2 and 8, 2015 based primarily on two newspaper articles published a few weeks earlier by “two young non-indigenous newspaper reporters with little if any knowledge of what would be in the best interests of the CNMI, its citizens and its business community.”

In his declaration, Gulick admitted that DHS did not follow Inos’ advice to reduce the previous year’s CW-1 permits by a nominal one or to 13,998 for Fiscal Year 2016 cap. Nonetheless, Gulick says the late governor’s views were considered in good faith in DHS’ decision on the FY 2016 CW-1 cap of 12,999.

Gulick’s declaration is being attached to support DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson’s and co-defendants’ brief in opposition to CUC’s and its affected 13 foreign workers’ motion for preliminary injunction.

Sirok discussed yesterday the CW-1 cap issue in CUC’s and its 13 affected foreign workers’ reply in support of their application for preliminary injunction.

Asserting that the U.S. District Court for the NMI has jurisdiction over CUC’s and 13 workers’ lawsuit against DHS and co-defendants, Sirok said DHS’ conduct in setting the 2013 to 2016 annual CW-1 cap numbers is reviewable under the federal Administrative Procedure Act and that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their complaint.

Sirok also disclosed that nine of the 13 CW-1 plaintiffs are still working because of a confidential agreement with defendants.

Sirok said plaintiffs CUC and the 13 workers agreed with defendants’ request to forego action on their temporary restraining order and to continue the hearing date to allow defendants further time to brief the injunctive relief motions.

The lawyer noted that it’s the defendants that revealed the confidential agreement in their opposition to plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction.

Sirok said defendants’ argument that nine of the 13 CW-1 plaintiffs are not suffering harm because they are currently working is “deeply troublesome.”

Sirok said for defendants to now use the result of that confidential agreement against CUC and its affected workers is disingenuous.

Furthermore, the lawyer said, defendants know that the agreed upon work privilege is only temporary, based solely on issues related to the current motion practice, and is not a permanent solution to plaintiffs’ claims in the lawsuit.

Sirok said DHS should first determine the eligibility for the exemption before summarily rejecting and returning the CW-1 petitions.

Sirok said by asking the federal court to refrain from action, defendants now seek to complete their efforts to unilaterally re-write provisions of the Consolidated Natural Resources Act in flagrant disregard for the checks and balances provided by the other branches and agencies of the federal government.

To evade review of the court, he said, DHS now attempts to self-regulate its conduct via what it states is a “broad unreviewable authority” while flouting the APA’s public notice and comment requirements for substantive administrative rules.

“This regulatory shell game, where the DHS Secretary’s actions are purposefully designed to dodge accountability and transparency, must be stopped,” Sirok said.

The lawyer said judicial review, along with a preliminary injunction, is the only effective antidote to DHS’s lawless attempt to exceed the bounds of discretionary power, if any, granted to it under the Consolidated Natural Resources Act.

Sirok said defendants incorrectly argue that a preliminary injunction is not available to plaintiffs.

The lawyer said defendants’ argumentative position is surprising in light of its knowledge that DHS was enjoined by a preliminary injunction in 2009 for failing to comply with the statutory requirements of the APA.

CUC and its 13 CW-1 workers are suing Johnson and others for not acting on their CW-1 permit renewals.

Plaintiffs CUC’s and 13 CW-1 workers’ motion for preliminary relief will be heard on Sept. 9, 2016 at 9am.

Aside from Johnson, plaintiffs are also suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah R. Saldana, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Leon Rodriguez.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

‘CNMI needs to tap available workforce’

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

CUC waiting for executive director candidate to accept offer

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By
0

DHS: Federal court no jurisdiction over CUC’s, CW workers’ lawsuit

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Pearly gate for sale

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2016, 8:57 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s W
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:29 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune