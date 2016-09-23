CUC needs ‘just’ $124.7M for infrastructure projects

Not $321M as initially stated
By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

Tag: , , ,
Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board treasurer Joe Torres explains a point while board vice chair Eric San Nicolas listens during yesterday’s board meeting. One of the many topics discussed is CUC’s goal to have 24-hour water supply on Saipan. (Ferdie de la Torre)

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. needs an estimated $124.7 million and not $321 million for its infrastructure replacement and improvement project for Saipan.

CUC acting executive director Gary P. Camacho disclosed the correct figure during yesterday’s CUC board meeting.

Asked about the error after the board meeting, Camacho said some numbers were inputted incorrectly.

“We corrected and obviously it’s much lower,” said the acting executive director.

The $321 million figure was contained in CUC’s first report submitted recently to Senate Public Utilities, Transportation, and Communications committee chair Sen. Sixto K. Igisomar (R-Saipan).

Camacho submitted the report in response to Igisomar’s Senate Resolution 19-48 that requests the CUC and the Department of Public Works to submit its physical development plans on infrastructure projects in the Third Senatorial District.

According to the corrected CUC report obtained by Saipan Tribune, the power generation expansion plan is estimated at $61,158,672, while all proposed projects for Saipan’s water system’s estimated cost for Fiscal Year 2017 and FY 2018 is $34,940,000 and $28,650,000 respectively, or for a total of $63,590,000.

This brings to a grand total estimate cost of $124,748,672 for the power generation expansion and proposed Saipan water system projects.

The first CUC report estimated the power generation expansion plan at $61,158,672, while the cost for all proposed projects for Saipan’s water system is estimated at $259,850,000. This brings to a total estimated cost of $321,008,672.

The first report estimated the cost for all proposed projects for Saipan’s water system at $259.9 million instead of only $63.4 million is due to errors in computation in all but one in the descriptions of the projects. Only the estimate in the description work of installing working meters on all service connections at $500,000 is correct.

The corrected report estimated the cost for leak detection and repair at $15,140,000 instead of $15,640,000 in the first report; for drilling new wells and pump inventory the cost is $4,100,000 instead of $39,380,000; for Lower Base sewer the cost is $2,500,000 instead of $22,240,000; for Abandon Isley Booster Stations the cost is $2,700,000 instead of $24,940,000; for Isley/As Perdido transmission main replacement the cost is $3,500,000 instead of $28,440,000.

The corrected reported estimated the cost for minor upgrades at $3 million instead of $31,440,000; for San Roque distribution main modifications the cost is $650,000 instead of $32,090,000; for tank meters the cost is $200,000 instead of $32,290,000; for evaluating the impact of commercial developments on infrastructure the cost is $600,000 instead of $32,890,000.

The corrected report also contains other descriptions that the first report does not have.

The corrected report includes estimated cost of $25 million to replace old deteriorated pipes, $1,500,000 for SCADA; and $4 million to replace the Dandan reservoir.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
  • Ioanes

    If CUC can’t even fix water leaks on Saipan I wonder what they could improve having shown complete incompetency!

  • captain

    Words cannot express just how totally incompetent, useless these semblance of human beings that sit on that board are, this refers also compounded by Gary;s incompetence. In the least for even submitting that high figure without any questioning or check on the accuracy.
    Just who put all of these figures together? How many of the board members were involved?
    This is a perfect example of just why certain positions are required to be filled by qualified people by the Feds to be engaged in certain positions.

    Although I hate say this, but regardless of who was involved in putting these figures together, I would bet that a CW would have done a better job of gathering the info needed and then figuring all. Especially a Chinese.

    IF this ignorant Gov. is not going to ‘dissolve’ this board of these brain dead oxygen thieves, then at least replace them with temp. appointments borrowed from BS.
    Also replace others inside until possibly some educated fool(s) from outside, that is trying to get away from his wife in the mainland, will apply and be accepted to fill these required positions.
    Gary should be replaced and return to his prior position where he can just take up a seat and go back to sleep. He continues to show he is incapable to handle this position.

  • Kimey Take Aldan

    Hahaha. How in the world did we miss calculate over 2 million dollars in this improvement project? I now that I am not an accountant; but really.

    As a seasoned plant engineer; if I were to propose something with that big a gap, I would have shoot myself, after I sent it to the boss.

