CUC: Power interruption this Saturday

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be a scheduled power interruption on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7am to 3pm.

The purpose of the power interruption is to de-energize the primary lines to allow the CUC line crew to safely replace three wooden primary power poles with concrete poles along Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road. This will be an extended power interruption because the three power poles support double circuit systems (Kiya 1 and Kiya 2). Double circuit systems have twice as much hardware requiring the additional repair time.

The replacement of these power poles is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation from Typhoon Soudelor.

CUC appreciates the understanding of the community as it continues to harden their system.

Areas to be affected are under Kiya 1 (Partial of 1st partial), including Chalan Kiya (Kulot Di Rosa Dr., Apu Dr., Attisa Ct., Lila Pl., Chokolati Pl., Rayao Lp., and Kulot Kahet Pl.), As Terlaje, northern side of Fina Sisu (Chalan Tun Antonio Apa, Bobolong Drive, Nagao Pl., Husk Ln., Aschi Pl., Ubwut Pl., Penka Pl., Patma Pl., Gafo Pl., Heggao Pl., Frond Pl., Rebwong Ct., Bobolong Lp., Hagasas Ct., and Fina Sisu Lane), and the Northern Marianas College.

Water services should not be affected.

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, CUC asks travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the affected areas.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

